Pantera and Disturbed To Headline Knotfest In Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

Knotfest will return to Australia in 2024 with Pantera and Disturbed headlining the three events for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The 2024 lineup is:

Pantera

Disturbed

Lamb of God

Halestorm,

The Hu,

Asking Alexandria,

Wage War,

Escape The Fate,

Thy Art Is Murder,

Skindred, Speed,

Windwaker,

Brand Of Sacrifice,

King Parrot

Knotfest was created by Slipknot and their manager Cory Brennan in 2012. The very first event in 2012 featured Slipknot, Deftones, Seerj Tankian and Prong on the mainstage with Lamb of God, Machine Head, The Urge and Dirtfedd on the second stage.

Knottiest locations over the years have been:

• Council Bluffs, Iowa (2012)

• Somerset, Wisconsin (2012)

• San Bernardino, California(2014–2017)

• Chiba, Japan (2014, 2016, 2023)

• Toluca, Mexico (2015–2017)

• Bogotá, Colombia (2018–2019, 2021–present)

• Mexico City, Mexico (2019)

• Clisson, France (2019)

• Indianola, Iowa (2021)

• Los Angeles, California (2021)

• Oberhausen, Germany (2022)

• Turku, Finland (2022)

• Buenos Aires, Argentina (2023)

• Santiago, Chile (2022)

• São Paulo, Brazil (2022)

• Melbourne, Australia (2023)

• Sydney, Australia (2023)

• Brisbane, Australia (2023)

Australia in 2023 featured:

Slipknot

Parkway Drive

Megadeth

Trivium

Northlane

Amon Amarth

In Flames

Knocked Loose

Spiritbox

Story of the Year

Alpha Wolf

Void of Vision

Bad Omens*

Malevolence

KNOTFEST AUSTRALIA 2024

DATES AND VENUES:

Thursday 21 March 2024 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday 23 March 2024 – Centennial Park, Sydney

Sunday 24 March 2024 – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

Early Bird Pre-Sale On-Sale; 10am local time, Tuesday 21st November

Sign up http://knotfestau.com/signup

General On-Sale: 9am local time, Thursday 23rd November

From Knotfest.com/Australia

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

