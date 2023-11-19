 Pantera and Disturbed To Headline Knotfest In Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com
David Draiman of Disturbed photo by Tim Cashmere, music news, noise11.com

Pantera and Disturbed To Headline Knotfest In Australia In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2023

in News

Knotfest will return to Australia in 2024 with Pantera and Disturbed headlining the three events for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The 2024 lineup is:

Pantera
Disturbed
Lamb of God
Halestorm,
The Hu,
Asking Alexandria,
Wage War,
Escape The Fate,
Thy Art Is Murder,
Skindred, Speed,
Windwaker,
Brand Of Sacrifice,
King Parrot

Knotfest was created by Slipknot and their manager Cory Brennan in 2012. The very first event in 2012 featured Slipknot, Deftones, Seerj Tankian and Prong on the mainstage with Lamb of God, Machine Head, The Urge and Dirtfedd on the second stage.

Knottiest locations over the years have been:

• Council Bluffs, Iowa (2012)
• Somerset, Wisconsin (2012)
• San Bernardino, California(2014–2017)
• Chiba, Japan (2014, 2016, 2023)
• Toluca, Mexico (2015–2017)
• Bogotá, Colombia (2018–2019, 2021–present)
• Mexico City, Mexico (2019)
• Clisson, France (2019)
• Indianola, Iowa (2021)
• Los Angeles, California (2021)
• Oberhausen, Germany (2022)
• Turku, Finland (2022)
• Buenos Aires, Argentina (2023)
• Santiago, Chile (2022)
• São Paulo, Brazil (2022)
• Melbourne, Australia (2023)
• Sydney, Australia (2023)
• Brisbane, Australia (2023)

Australia in 2023 featured:

Slipknot
Parkway Drive
Megadeth
Trivium
Northlane
Amon Amarth
In Flames
Knocked Loose
Spiritbox
Story of the Year
Alpha Wolf
Void of Vision
Bad Omens*
Malevolence

KNOTFEST AUSTRALIA 2024
DATES AND VENUES:

Thursday 21 March 2024 – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Saturday 23 March 2024 – Centennial Park, Sydney
Sunday 24 March 2024 – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

Early Bird Pre-Sale On-Sale; 10am local time, Tuesday 21st November
Sign up http://knotfestau.com/signup

General On-Sale: 9am local time, Thursday 23rd November
From Knotfest.com/Australia

Noise11.com

