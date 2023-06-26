Paramore Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates - Noise11.com

Paramore will return to Australia and New Zealand in November. The band was last in Australia in 2018.

Paramore last performed at Bonnaroo on June 18, 2023.

Paramore Bonnaroo setlist 18 June 2023

You First (from This Is Why, 2023)

That’s What You Get (from Riot!, 2007)

Caught in the Middle (from After Laughter, 2017)

Rose-Colored Boy (from After Laughter, 2017)

Running Out of Time (from This Is Why, 2023)

Last Hope (from Paramore, 2013)

Hard Times (from After Laughter, 2017)

Baby(HalfNoise cover)

Crystal Clear (from Hayley Williams, Petals for Armor, 2020)

All I Wanted (from Brand New Eyes, 2009)

Figure 8 (from This Is Why, 2023)

Misery Business (from Riot!, 2007)

Ain’t It Fun (from Paramore, 2013)

Still Into You (from Paramore, 2013)

This Is Why (from This Is Why, 2023)

Paramore dates are:

SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER

Spark Arena | Auckland NZ

WEDNESDAY 22 NOVEMBER

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD

SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER

The Domain Sydney | Sydney NSW

MONDAY 27 NOVEMBER

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

