Paramore Cancel US Dates Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Paramore have cancelled four US dates due to an unspecified illness.

Shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City have been canned due to the illness. They will not be rescheduled.

Paramore will perform in Australia and New Zealand from November.

Paramore 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

07/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %$

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %$

08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum %$

08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %$

08/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %$

08/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %$

08/10 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %$

08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena %$

11/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11/25 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

11/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

11/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !

05/10 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !

05/11 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !

05/12 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !

05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !

05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !

05/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !

05/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz !

05/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz !

05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu !

06/02 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium !

06/03 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium !

06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !

06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !

06/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !

06/13 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !

06/14 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !

06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !

06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium !

06/21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

06/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !

06/30 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !

07/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !

07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !

07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !

07/09 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich !

07/10 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich !

07/13 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium !

07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium !

07/17 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !

07/18 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !

07/19 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !

07/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion !

07/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion !

07/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !

07/28 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !

08/01 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !

08/03 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !

08/08 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !

08/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !

08/10 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !

08/15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

% = w/ Foals

$ = w/ The Linda Lindas

! = w/ Taylor Swift

