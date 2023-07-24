 Paramore Cancel US Dates Due To Illness - Noise11.com
Paramore Cancel US Dates Due To Illness

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2023

in News

Paramore have cancelled four US dates due to an unspecified illness.

Shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City have been canned due to the illness. They will not be rescheduled.

Paramore will perform in Australia and New Zealand from November.

Paramore 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
07/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %$
07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %$
08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum %$
08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %$
08/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %$
08/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %$
08/10 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %$
08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena %$
11/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
11/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
11/25 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
11/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
11/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
05/09 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !
05/10 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !
05/11 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !
05/12 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !
05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !
05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !
05/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !
05/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz !
05/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz !
05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu !
06/02 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium !
06/03 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium !
06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !
06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !
06/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !
06/13 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !
06/14 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !
06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !
06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium !
06/21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
06/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !
06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !
06/30 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !
07/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !
07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !
07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !
07/09 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich !
07/10 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich !
07/13 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium !
07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium !
07/17 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !
07/18 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !
07/19 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !
07/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion !
07/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion !
07/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !
07/28 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !
08/01 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !
08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !
08/03 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !
08/08 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !
08/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !
08/10 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !
08/15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

% = w/ Foals
$ = w/ The Linda Lindas
! = w/ Taylor Swift

