Paramore Pull Out of Latin America Festival Dates - Noise11.com

Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paramore Pull Out of Latin America Festival Dates

by Music-News.com on January 19, 2024

Paramore have pulled out of several Latin America festival dates.

Paramore have announced that they have cancelled multiple upcoming festival appearances and will be replaced by Kings Of Leon.

The band shared the news with their fans on Instagram on Thursday.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at Vive Latino in Mexico City, Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá and Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo. In their place, Kings Of Leon have been confirmed,” the announcement read.

It continued, “Paramore thanks them and apologizes for any inconvenience. They will see you in the next era.”

The news comes just days after the rockers dropped out of the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Festival in Anaheim, California, due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Fall Out Boy took their place.

In December, the band mysteriously wiped their social media account. They deleted all of their posts from their official account and their official website displays a 404 error message when opened.

The band have not revealed the reasons behind the cancellations and social media hiatus. However, in December the trio revealed in an interview with UPROXX that there is a “level of uncertainty” surrounding the future of Paramore.

