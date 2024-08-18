Paris Hilton Distraught After Fire On Video Film Set - Noise11.com

Paris Hilton is distraught after a fire in her trailer for a music video caught fire, destroying her belongings.

Hilton was filming a video for her forthcoming single ‘Bad Bitch Academy’ on Friday when a fire broke out in her trailer and spread to the set.

“Assessing the damages after yesterday’s fire,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “It’s heartbreaking to see so many of my favorite things destroyed.

“All of the gorgeous custom outfits that we had made for the music video, designer couture outfits, all my favorite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, computers, cameras, phones, and so much more.”

She concluded by writing that “thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters” and hoping her second day of filming “is a little less lit”.

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, she showed the burnt out interior of the trailer and her charred belongings.

Paris previously named Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, Lance Bass and Simon Rex as all present on set when the fire took place, as well as director Hannah Lux David.

‘Bad Bitch Academy’ features on her new album, Infinite Icon, out 6 September 2024.

