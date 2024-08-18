 Paris Hilton Distraught After Fire On Video Film Set - Noise11.com
Paris Hilton image noise11.com

Paris Hilton. image from parishilton.com

Paris Hilton Distraught After Fire On Video Film Set

by Music-News.com on August 18, 2024

in News

Paris Hilton is distraught after a fire in her trailer for a music video caught fire, destroying her belongings.

Hilton was filming a video for her forthcoming single ‘Bad Bitch Academy’ on Friday when a fire broke out in her trailer and spread to the set.

“Assessing the damages after yesterday’s fire,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “It’s heartbreaking to see so many of my favorite things destroyed.

“All of the gorgeous custom outfits that we had made for the music video, designer couture outfits, all my favorite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, computers, cameras, phones, and so much more.”

She concluded by writing that “thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters” and hoping her second day of filming “is a little less lit”.

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, she showed the burnt out interior of the trailer and her charred belongings.

Paris previously named Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, Lance Bass and Simon Rex as all present on set when the fire took place, as well as director Hannah Lux David.

‘Bad Bitch Academy’ features on her new album, Infinite Icon, out 6 September 2024.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

The Weeknd Australia 2024
The Weeknd Australian Tour Is Back On For October 2024

The Weeknd will make it to Australia with only six weeks for you to spare. The dates have been set for October 2024.

4 hours ago
Richard J Frankland
Richard J Frankland Releases Fourth Song ‘I See You Woman’

Australian playwright, scriptwriter and musician Richard J. Frankland has released his fourth song ‘I See You Woman’ in the lead-up to the release of his ‘Discovering Leerpeen Mara’ album.

24 hours ago
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour Kicks Off In Denver

Twenty One Pilots kicked off their biggest global headlining run ever 'The Clancy World Tour' with a sold-out show at Denver’s Ball Arena 15 August 2024.

1 day ago
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Talks About His Mental Health Issues

Shawn Mendes lost his sense of purpose after cancelling his world tour in 2022.

3 days ago
Post Malone
Beyonce and That Post Malone Collaboration

Beyonce had one of her team deliver her Post Malone collaboration to his personal compound in Utah to avoid leaks.

5 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ninth Rihanna Album Isn’t Far Off

Rihanna is reportedly set to release her ninth studio album. Rihanna is believed to be preparing for her first record release in eight years.

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Writes New Song For Netflix Christmas Movie

Netflix have announced that Ed Sheeran has written and recorded an original song for Locksmith Animation’s (Ron’s Gone Wrong) upcoming CG animated feature That Christmas. The track titled “Under The Tree” will feature in the animated film that will come to Netflix on Friday 6th December.

August 8, 2024