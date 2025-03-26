Paul Hester Mini-Doco ‘Hessie’ Goes Live To Mark 20th Anniversary of Paul’s Passing - Noise11.com

26 March 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Crowded House/Split Enz drummer Paul Hester.

Split Enz/Crowded House archivist Peter Green and Mark Goulding has been working on ‘Hessie’ to pay tribute to Paul and mark his 20th anniversary.

The doco features original contributions from the people who knew Paul, Peter Green, Paul’s sister Carolyn Hester, Split Enz’ Noel Crombie, Neil Finn and Eddie Rayner, The Mullanes’ Craig Hooper, Peter Grace, Fiona Rorke Christensen, Kevin Garant, Sue Johnson-Ham, Andrew Sweeney and Angie Vaughan.

Paul joined Crowded House at that turbulent end of the band after Tim Finn had become a success solo artist with ‘Escapade’ and Neil was focused on his family with his first child on the way. Hessie became the drummer for the final Split Enz album ‘Conflicting Emotions’ but it did end there.

After Split Enz ended, Paul Hester continued on with Neil Finn as a co-founder of Crowded House. Crowded House soared to levels Split Enz only dreamed of. The debut self-titled album reached no 12 in the USA. By the third and forth albums ‘Woodface’ (1991) and ‘Together Alone’ Crowded House were achieving Top 10 positions in the UK.

Meanwhile in Australia, the first two albums reached number 1, the third and fourth albums reached number two.

‘Hessie’ is available now on YouTube.

