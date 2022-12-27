Paul Kelly Prepares To Get Back To Work For A Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

The Paul Kelly’s seemingly now Christmas obligations out of the way, the next major event will be his headlining tour for Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer.

Red Hot Summer 2023 starts in Mornington with two events on 14 and 15 January. That will fill the Paul Kelly schedule until May.

Red Hot Summer 2023 also features Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

There are already sell-out shows for the first Mornington, Mannum, Port Macquarie, Berry, Launceston, Hobart, Swan Valley and the first Bribie Island.

Paul Kelly spent December singing many a Christmas tune with the Making Gravy show from the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne and what has become known as Gravy Day on 21 December in Australia.

Paul performed for Gravy Day from Federation Square in Melbourne

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

