Paul Kelly Prepares To Get Back To Work For A Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

The Paul Kelly’s seemingly now Christmas obligations out of the way, the next major event will be his headlining tour for Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer.
Red Hot Summer 2023 starts in Mornington with two events on 14 and 15 January. That will fill the Paul Kelly schedule until May.
Red Hot Summer 2023 also features Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.
https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
There are already sell-out shows for the first Mornington, Mannum, Port Macquarie, Berry, Launceston, Hobart, Swan Valley and the first Bribie Island.
Paul Kelly spent December singing many a Christmas tune with the Making Gravy show from the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne and what has become known as Gravy Day on 21 December in Australia.
Paul performed for Gravy Day from Federation Square in Melbourne
