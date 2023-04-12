Paul Kelly To Premiere Two Rarities on ‘Poetry’ Compilation - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly fans will be treated to two unreleased tracks on his next compilation ‘Poetry’.
‘Poetry’ celebrates National Poetry Month. The album is the fifth is a series of Paul Kelly themed compilations following ‘People’, ‘Drinking’, ‘Rivers and Rain’ and ‘Time’.
The two pieces, “Quarantine” and “Sonnet 147 were written by the late Irish poet Eavan Boland, “Quarantine” is based on a tragic true story of a couple who died during Ireland’s great famine in the 1800s, and Kelly believes that it is “one of the greatest love poems ever written.” Kelly opens the album with a spare but stirring rendition of Shakespeare’s “Sonnet 147,” a work that previously inspired his lyrics for “Keep On Coming Back For More.”
“Writers tend to fall into habits and often struggle to break them, so it was exciting for me to find a new way to write songs,” Paul Kelly explains. “It was like finding another arrow in the quiver, a new tool in the toolkit.”
All the songs on Poetry feature poems included in Love Is Strong As Death, an anthology of Paul Kelly’s 300 favorite poems that he published in 2019.
Tracklisting
1. “Sonnet 147” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – previously unreleased
2. “Quarantine” (Eavan Boland & Paul Kelly) – previously unreleased
3. “Eurydice and the Tawny Frogmouth (Robert Adamson & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds
4. “Sailing to Byzantium” (William Butler Yeats & Paul Kelly) – Conversations With Ghosts
5. “Sonnet 60” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song
6. “And Death Shall Have No Dominion” (Dylan Thomas & Paul Kelly) – Nature
7. “The Windhover” (Gerard Manley Hopkins & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds
8. “Surely God Is A Lover” (John Shaw Neilson & Paul Kelly) – Foggy Highway
9. “O Mistress Mine” [“Clown’s Song” From Twelfth Night] (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song
10. “With Animals” (Walt Whitman & Paul Kelly) – Nature
11. “Mushrooms” (Sylvia Plath & Paul Kelly) – Nature
12. “The Darkling Thrush” (Thomas Hardy & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds
13. “God’s Grandeur (Gerard Manley Hopkins & Paul Kelly) – Nature
14. “Sonnet 138” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song
15. “The Oxen” (Thomas Hardy & Paul Kelly) – Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train
16. “Sonnet 18” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song
17. “Life Is Fine” (Langston Hughes & Paul Kelly) – Life Is Fine
18. “Barn Owl” (Gwen Harwood & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds
19. “Once In A Lifetime, Snow” (Les Murray & Paul Kelly) – Conversations With Ghosts
20. “My True Love Hath My Heart” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song
21. “Sonnets 44 And 45” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song
22. “A Barred Owl” (Richard Wilbur & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds
23. “The Trees” (Philip Larkin & Paul Kelly) – Nature
24. “The Magpies” (Denis Glover & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds
‘Poetry’ will be released on April 28, 2023.
Paul Kelly is currently headlining Red Hot Summer in Australia.
Remaining Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:
Broadwater Parklands, Southport, 22 April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29
The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.
Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda
Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss
Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Saturday 6 May 2023
Botanic Gardens, Darwin
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda
Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .
Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE