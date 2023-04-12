Paul Kelly To Premiere Two Rarities on ‘Poetry’ Compilation - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly fans will be treated to two unreleased tracks on his next compilation ‘Poetry’.

‘Poetry’ celebrates National Poetry Month. The album is the fifth is a series of Paul Kelly themed compilations following ‘People’, ‘Drinking’, ‘Rivers and Rain’ and ‘Time’.

The two pieces, “Quarantine” and “Sonnet 147 were written by the late Irish poet Eavan Boland, “Quarantine” is based on a tragic true story of a couple who died during Ireland’s great famine in the 1800s, and Kelly believes that it is “one of the greatest love poems ever written.” Kelly opens the album with a spare but stirring rendition of Shakespeare’s “Sonnet 147,” a work that previously inspired his lyrics for “Keep On Coming Back For More.”

“Writers tend to fall into habits and often struggle to break them, so it was exciting for me to find a new way to write songs,” Paul Kelly explains. “It was like finding another arrow in the quiver, a new tool in the toolkit.”

All the songs on Poetry feature poems included in Love Is Strong As Death, an anthology of Paul Kelly’s 300 favorite poems that he published in 2019.

Tracklisting

1. “Sonnet 147” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – previously unreleased

2. “Quarantine” (Eavan Boland & Paul Kelly) – previously unreleased

3. “Eurydice and the Tawny Frogmouth (Robert Adamson & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds

4. “Sailing to Byzantium” (William Butler Yeats & Paul Kelly) – Conversations With Ghosts

5. “Sonnet 60” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song

6. “And Death Shall Have No Dominion” (Dylan Thomas & Paul Kelly) – Nature

7. “The Windhover” (Gerard Manley Hopkins & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds

8. “Surely God Is A Lover” (John Shaw Neilson & Paul Kelly) – Foggy Highway

9. “O Mistress Mine” [“Clown’s Song” From Twelfth Night] (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song

10. “With Animals” (Walt Whitman & Paul Kelly) – Nature

11. “Mushrooms” (Sylvia Plath & Paul Kelly) – Nature

12. “The Darkling Thrush” (Thomas Hardy & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds

13. “God’s Grandeur (Gerard Manley Hopkins & Paul Kelly) – Nature

14. “Sonnet 138” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song

15. “The Oxen” (Thomas Hardy & Paul Kelly) – Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train

16. “Sonnet 18” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song

17. “Life Is Fine” (Langston Hughes & Paul Kelly) – Life Is Fine

18. “Barn Owl” (Gwen Harwood & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds

19. “Once In A Lifetime, Snow” (Les Murray & Paul Kelly) – Conversations With Ghosts

20. “My True Love Hath My Heart” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song

21. “Sonnets 44 And 45” (William Shakespeare & Paul Kelly) – Seven Sonnets & A Song

22. “A Barred Owl” (Richard Wilbur & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds

23. “The Trees” (Philip Larkin & Paul Kelly) – Nature

24. “The Magpies” (Denis Glover & Paul Kelly) – Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds

‘Poetry’ will be released on April 28, 2023.

Paul Kelly is currently headlining Red Hot Summer in Australia.

Remaining Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:

Broadwater Parklands, Southport, 22 April

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 15th April 2023

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023

Botanic Gardens, Darwin

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

