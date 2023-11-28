 Paul McCartney and Elton John To Appear In Spinal Tap Sequel - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney and Elton John To Appear In Spinal Tap Sequel

by Music-News.com on November 29, 2023

in News

Paul McCartney and Elton John will make cameo appearances in the upcoming sequel to This Is Spinal Tap.

Director Rob Reiner revealed on the RHLSTP With Richard Herring podcast that he would begin filming the follow-up to the 1984 music mockumentary next year.

“We’re making a sequel,” Reiner said. “We’re going to start shooting in the end of February and everybody is back.”

He then teased cameos from real-life musicians, adding, “Paul McCartney is joining and Elton John, and a few other surprises, Garth Brooks.”

In the original comedy, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer played members of the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap, while Reiner portrayed the documentarian Martin ‘Marty’ Di Bergi, who followed them during their American tour.

McCartney and John are no strangers to appearing on screen. The former Beatle had a brief appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, while the Rocket Man singer has played himself in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Spice World, Will & Grace and Absolutely Fabulous, among others.

Reiner told Deadline in May 2022 that he was hesitant about making a Spinal Tap sequel for many years.

“I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one?” he shared. “For so many years, we said, ‘Nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honour the first one and push it a little further with the story.”

