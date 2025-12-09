Danny Bhoy Returns To Australia In 2026 With New Show Dear World - Noise11.com

Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy will return to Australia in early 2026 for his thirteenth national tour, bringing his acclaimed new show Dear World… to audiences across the country. The tour marks another chapter in a career that has seen Bhoy become one of the most successful international acts on the Australian comedy circuit, with a loyal following that has grown steadily since his local debut more than twenty years ago.

Danny Bhoy first performed in Australia in 2003 when he was invited to appear at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. That debut quickly established him as a favourite with local audiences, who connected with his sharp observational style and warm stage presence. His rise in Australia mirrored his broader ascent on the global comedy scene, where he continues to sell out theatres across the United Kingdom, North America, Europe and New Zealand.

His international career began in 1998 after he attended his first comedy show at the Edinburgh Festival. Within a year he won The Daily Telegraph Open Mic Award, one of the United Kingdom’s most competitive newcomer honours. In 2001, his first full-length solo show at the Edinburgh Festival sold out within a week, prompting additional sessions to meet demand.

By 2003, Danny Bhoy’s comedic voice had evolved into the mixture of storytelling and cultural observation that has become his signature. His early Australian appearances included spots on Rove Live, The Glass House, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala, followed by a performance on the Royal Variety Show in the same year.

Further invitations soon followed. In 2005 he took part in the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival, then appeared at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival. His Australian tours in 2007 and 2009 closed with major performances at the Sydney Opera House and His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth. He later appeared on the Late Show With David Letterman in 2010, followed by broadcasts on the Comedy Network and Comedy Central.

Danny Bhoy’s subsequent tours, including Messenger (Please Do Not Shoot) in 2011, continued to attract capacity audiences. His 2012 show Dear Epson – a clever series of letters to well-known companies – provided the foundation for his new 2026 sequel, Dear World….

Fresh from its completely sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Dear World… sees Danny Bhoy return to a hybrid format that combines storytelling, stand-up, and theatrical structure. The 80-minute performance features no interval, maintaining a tight narrative flow designed to draw audiences into the personal and global themes that shape the show.

As with much of his work, Danny Bhoy blends satire, personal reflection, and cultural insight. His Indian and Scottish heritage often provides background to his perspective, although his stories typically revolve around universal experiences and distinctively Scottish social patterns. Despite his stage name, he is not a supporter of Celtic Football Club. He instead follows Newcastle United and adopted the name Bhoy because his grandmother called him Danny Boy, with the spelling adjusted due to an existing performer’s registration.

After almost three decades on stage, Danny Bhoy remains one of Scotland’s most globally recognised comedic exports. His ongoing success in Australia underscores the long connection between his storytelling and local audiences who continue to embrace his work with enthusiasm.

He now returns to Australia for another extensive tour across theatres, arts centres and regional venues, confirming his enduring popularity and his deep artistic relationship with audiences nationwide.

Tour Dates

MONDAY 16 FEBRUARY, Geelong, The Play House

THURSDAY 19 FEBRUARY, Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

SATURDAY 21 FEBRUARY, Ballarat, Civic Hall

MONDAY 23 FEBRUARY, Gold Coast, HOTA

WEDNESDAY 25 FEBRUARY, Toowoomba, Empire Theatre

FRIDAY 27 FEBRUARY, Brunswick Heads, Brunswick Picture House

SATURDAY 28 FEBRUARY, Brunswick Heads, Brunswick Picture House

FRIDAY 6 MARCH, Canberra, The Playhouse

MONDAY 9 MARCH, Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

THURSDAY 12 MARCH, Liverpool, Liverpool Playhouse

MONDAY 16 MARCH, Gosford, Laycock Street Community Theatre

WEDNESDAY 18 MARCH, Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Book at bohmpresents.com.