 Paul McCartney Expands His ‘While I’m In The Southern Hemisphere I Might As Well…’ Tour - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney Expands His ‘While I’m In The Southern Hemisphere I Might As Well…’ Tour

by Paul Cashmere on August 8, 2023

in News

Paul McCartney has added more Southern Hemisphere dates while he is down under, but this time he will head over to South America.

Five Brazil dates have been added to the 2023 ‘Got Back’ tour starting on 30 November. With the Australian tour ending on the Gold Coast in Queensland on 4 November, Sir Paul has a four week break before the next shows kick in.

Paul McCartney 2023 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre
10/21 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
10/24 – Newcastle, AU @ McDonald Jones Stadium
10/27 – Sydney, AU @ Allianz Stadium
10/28 – Sydney, AU @ Allianz Stadium
11/01 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
11/04 – Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium
11/30 – Brasília, BR @ Mané Garrincha Stadium
12/03 – Belo Horizone, BR @ MRV Arena
12/09 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
12/13 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira
12/16 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracanã Stadium

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Adds A Second Sydney Got Back Show

Paul McCartney has announced another show for Sydney on his upcoming Got Back tour.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
How Many Beatles Songs Does Paul McCartney Do Live? Expect These On The Australian Tour

For those who haven’t been to a Paul McCartney show before and wondering how many Beatles songs he does, based on his most recent setlist from Glastonbury in 2022, the answer is 23.

2 days ago
Buffy St Marie Power In The Blood
Buffy Sainte-Marie Has Announced Her Retirement from Performance

Legendary Canadian indigenous folk singer Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced her retirement from performing.

2 days ago
Beatles Red and Blue albums
Penn Jillette Confirms Details of Upcoming Beatles Song

The final song for The Beatles is definitely on the way. Penn Jillette of comedy duo Penn & Teller has heard the song and talked about it in his recent Podcast.

5 days ago
Kevin Borich Duets
Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

6 days ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Australian Dates For Got Back Unveiled

Frontier Touring have officially announced dates for the Paul McCartney Got Back tour in Australia.

August 1, 2023
Beatles Red and Blue albums
Expanded Beatles Red and Blue Albums Expected To Be The Next Official Reissue

Beatles fans are on standby for the announcement of an expanded ‘1962-1966’ (The Red Album) and ‘1967-1970’ (The Blue Album).

July 31, 2023