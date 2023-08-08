Paul McCartney Expands His ‘While I’m In The Southern Hemisphere I Might As Well…’ Tour - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has added more Southern Hemisphere dates while he is down under, but this time he will head over to South America.
Five Brazil dates have been added to the 2023 ‘Got Back’ tour starting on 30 November. With the Australian tour ending on the Gold Coast in Queensland on 4 November, Sir Paul has a four week break before the next shows kick in.
Paul McCartney 2023 Tour Dates:
10/18 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre
10/21 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
10/24 – Newcastle, AU @ McDonald Jones Stadium
10/27 – Sydney, AU @ Allianz Stadium
10/28 – Sydney, AU @ Allianz Stadium
11/01 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
11/04 – Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium
11/30 – Brasília, BR @ Mané Garrincha Stadium
12/03 – Belo Horizone, BR @ MRV Arena
12/09 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
12/13 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira
12/16 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracanã Stadium
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE