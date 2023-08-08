Paul McCartney Expands His ‘While I’m In The Southern Hemisphere I Might As Well…’ Tour - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has added more Southern Hemisphere dates while he is down under, but this time he will head over to South America.

Five Brazil dates have been added to the 2023 ‘Got Back’ tour starting on 30 November. With the Australian tour ending on the Gold Coast in Queensland on 4 November, Sir Paul has a four week break before the next shows kick in.

Paul McCartney 2023 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre

10/21 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

10/24 – Newcastle, AU @ McDonald Jones Stadium

10/27 – Sydney, AU @ Allianz Stadium

10/28 – Sydney, AU @ Allianz Stadium

11/01 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

11/04 – Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium

11/30 – Brasília, BR @ Mané Garrincha Stadium

12/03 – Belo Horizone, BR @ MRV Arena

12/09 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

12/13 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira

12/16 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracanã Stadium

