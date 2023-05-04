 Paul McCartney Has A Dance Hit In The USA - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney Has A Dance Hit In The USA

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2023

in News

Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson’s ‘Say Say Say’ is a hit again with thanks to Kygo.

The updated version by Kygo adds new music to the original vocals. It has given Sir Macca his first Dance Hit on the Billboard chart.

The original ‘Say Say Say’ by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson was released in 1983 on Paul’s ‘Pipes of Peace’ album. The song was recorded a year earlier before the Jackson and McCartney duet ‘The Girl Is Mine’ that appeared on Jackson’s ‘Thriller’.

In 2015 McCartney released a remix of ‘Say Say Say’ with the Paul and Michael vocals reversed.

