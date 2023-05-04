Paul McCartney Has A Dance Hit In The USA - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson’s ‘Say Say Say’ is a hit again with thanks to Kygo.

The updated version by Kygo adds new music to the original vocals. It has given Sir Macca his first Dance Hit on the Billboard chart.

The original ‘Say Say Say’ by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson was released in 1983 on Paul’s ‘Pipes of Peace’ album. The song was recorded a year earlier before the Jackson and McCartney duet ‘The Girl Is Mine’ that appeared on Jackson’s ‘Thriller’.

In 2015 McCartney released a remix of ‘Say Say Say’ with the Paul and Michael vocals reversed.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

