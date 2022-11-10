Paul McCartney To Release 159 Track Singles Box - Noise11.com

The 7-inch singles of Paul McCartney including b-sides have been compiled for a new collection coming in December.

‘The 7″ Singles’ collection features 159 tracks from 80 singles. An announcement is expected soon as to the format of the release but the listing has already been published by Apple Music.

The tracklisting is in chronological order but fans are already pointing out there are several omissions in the list.

What is getting fans exciting are the listings of 2022 remasters which have currently not been released to date. These include the yet to be released box set editions of ‘London Town’ with the tracks ‘I’ve Had Enough’, ‘Deliver Your Children’, ‘London Town’ and ‘I’m Carrying’ as well as ‘Back To The Egg’ with the tracks ‘Old Siam Sir’, ‘Spin It On’ and Getting Closer’.

Chronologically the box starts the with first solo single for McCartney ‘Another Day’. There were no singles of his debut solo album ‘McCartney’.

The 7” Singles

Paul McCartney

Pre-release 2 December 2022

1, Another Day (2012 Remaster)

2. Oh Woman, Oh Why (2012 Remaster)

3. Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey (Mono / 2022 Remaster)

4. Too Many People (Mono / 2022 Remaster)

5. The Back Seat Of My Car (2022 Remaster)

6. Heart Of The Country (2012 Remaster)

7. Love Is Strange (Single Edit)

8. I Am Your Singer (2018 Remaster)

9. Give Ireland Back To The Irish

10. Give Ireland Back To The Irish (Version)

11. Mary Had A Little Lamb (2018 Remaster)

12. Little Woman Love (2018 Remaster)

13. Hi, Hi, Hi (2018 Remaster)

14. C Moon (2018 Remaster)

15. My Love (2018 Remaster)

16. The Mess (Live at The Hague / 2022 Remaster)

17. Live And Let Die (2018 Remaster)

18. I Lie Around (2018 Remaster)

19. Helen Wheels (2022 Remaster)

20. Country Dreamer (2018 Remaster)

21. Jet (2010 Remaster)

22. Let Me Roll It (2010 Remaster)

23. Band On The Run (2010 Remaster)

24. Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five (2010 Remaster)

25. Mrs. Vandebilt (2010 Remaster)

26. Bluebird (2010 Remaster)

27. Junior’s Farm (2014 Remaster)

28. Sally G (2022 Remaster)

29. Listen To What The Man Said (2014 Remaster)

30. Love In Song (2022 Remaster)

31. Letting Go (2014 Remaster)

32. You Gave Me The Answer (2014 Remaster)

33. Venus And Mars / Rock Show (2014 Remaster)

34. Magneto And Titanium Man (2014 Remaster)

35. Silly Love Songs (2014 Remaster)

36. Cook Of The House (2014 Remaster)

37. Let ‘Em In (2014 Remaster)

38. Beware My Love [7″ Single Edit]

39. Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)

40. Soily (Live)

41. Mull Of Kintyre

42. Girls’ School (2022 Remaster)

43. With A Little Luck (DJ Edit)

44. Backwards Traveller / Cuff Link

45. I’ve Had Enough (2022 Remaster)

46. Deliver Your Children (2022 Remaster)

47. London Town (2022 Remaster)

48. I’m Carrying (2022 Remaster)

49. Goodnight Tonight (Single Version)

50. Daytime Nightime Suffering (2022 Remaster)

51. Old Siam, Sir (2022 Remaster)

52. Spin It On (2022 Remaster)

53. Getting Closer (2022 Remaster)

54. Baby’s Request

55. Arrow Through Me

56. Wonderful Christmastime [Edited Version] (2011 Remaster)

57. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reggae (2011 Remaster)

58. Coming Up (2011 Remaster)

59. Coming Up (Live At Glasgow / 2022 Remaster)

60. Lunch Box / Odd Sox (2022 Remaster)

61. Waterfalls (2011 Remaster)

62. Check My Machine (2011 Remaster)

63. Temporary Secretary (2011 Remaster)

64. Secret Friend (7″ Single Edit)

65. Ebony And Ivory (2022 Remaster)

66. Rainclouds (2022 Remaster)

67. Take It Away (2022 Remaster)

68. I’ll Give You A Ring (2022 Remaster)

69. Tug Of War (2022 Remaster)

70. Get It (2022 Remaster)

71. Say Say Say (2015 Remaster)

72. Ode To A Koala Bear (2015 Remaster)

73. Pipes Of Peace [7″ Single Edit]

74. So Bad (2015 Remaster)

75. No More Lonely Nights

76. No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version / 2022 Remaster)

77. We All Stand Togetber (feat. The Frog Chorus) [2020 Remaster]

78. We All Stand Together (feat. The Finchley Frogettes) [Humming Version / 2020 Remaster]

79. Spies Like Us (2022 Remaster)

80. My Carnival (2014 Remaster)

81. Press (Video Edit)

82. It’s Not True (2022 Remaster)

83. Pretty Little Head [Remix] [2022 Remaster]

84. Write Away (2022 Remaster)

85. Stranglehold

86. Angry (Remix)

87. Only Love Remains [Remix] [2022 Remaster]

88. Tough On A Tightrope (2022 Remaster)

89. Once Upon A Long Ago (2022 Remaster)

90. Back On My Feet (2017 Remaster)

91. My Brave Face (2017 Remaster)

92. Flying To My Home (2017 Remaster)

93. This One (2017 Remaster)

94. The First Stone (2017 Remaster)

95. Figure Of Eight [7″ Bob Clearmountain Mix] [2017 Remaster]

96. Ou Est Le Soleil (2022 Remaster)

97. Party Party (2017 Remaster)

98. Put It There (2017 Remaster)

99. Mama’s Little Girl (2022 Remaster)

100. The Long And Winding Road (Live / 2022 Remaster)

101. C Moon (2022 Remaster)

102. Birthday (Live / 2022 Remaster)

103. Good Day Sunshine (Live / 2022 Remaster)

104. All My Trials (2022 Remaster)

105. The World You’re Coming Into

106. Tres Conejos

107. Save The Child

108. The Drinking Song (Let’s Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)

109. Hope Of Deliverance (2022 Remaster)

110. Long Leather Coat (2022 Remaster)

111. C’mon People (2022 Remaster)

112. I Can’t Imagine (2022 Remaster)

113. Young Boy (feat. Steve Miller) [2020 Remaster]

114. Looking For You (feat. Jeff Lynne & Ringo Starr)

115. The World Tonight (feat. Jeff Lynne) [2020 Remaster]

116. Used To Be Bad (feat. Steve Miller) [2020 Remaster]

117. Beautiful Night (feat. Jeff Lynne, Ringo Starr & Linda McCartney) [2020 Remaster]

118. Love Come Tumbling Down

119. No Other Baby (2022 Remaster)

120. Brown Eyed Handsome Man (2022 Remaster)

121. Fabulous (2022 Remaster)

122. From A Lover To A Friend

123. Riding Into Jaipur

124. Tropic Island Hum (2022 Remaster)

125. Fine Line

126. Growing Up Falling Down

127. Jenny Wren

128. Summer Of ’59

129. Dance Tonight

130. Dance Tonight (Demo / 2022 Remaster)

131. Nod Your Head

132. 222

133. Ever Present Past

134. House Of Wax (Live)

135. Sing The Changes

136. Nothing Too Much Just Out Of Sight (Radio Edit)

137. (I Want To) Come Home

138. (I Want To) Come Home (Demo)

139. My Valentine

140. Get Yourself Another Fool

141. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

142. New

143. Early Days

144. Queenie Eye

145. Save Us

146. Hope For The Future (Main)

147. Hope For The Future (Thrash)

148. In The Blink Of An Eye

149. Walking In The Park With Eloise

150. I Don’t Know

151. Come On To Me

152. Who Cares

153. Fuh You

154. Home Tonight

155. In A Hurry

156. Find My Way

157. Winter Bird / When Winter Comes

158. Women And Wives

159. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

