Paul Stanley Teases Massive KISS Avatar Show - Noise11.com

Paul Stanley has spoken out about a KISS avatar show, saying it will be “beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated”.

In an interview with Billboard on podcast Behind The Setlist, Stanley spoke at length about the show, following the acquisition of the band’s catalogue by Pophouse Entertainment, the company behind ABBA’s Voyage show.

“People just are thrilled with Voyage. I took my wife last month, and I had seen it last year. Pophouse understood what we wanted to do and that what we wanna create is something that’s state of the art today.”

Guitarist Stanley added that since Voyage debuted, the technology behind such concerts has been improved even further – and with added help from George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic, fans can expect a state-of-the-art show from the KISS avatars.

During the band’s farewell performance last December, they unveiled a “new era” of KISS as a virtual band, with Stanley telling Billboard it was “an early version of what is to come and is still being worked on.”

On the Pophouse deal, bassist bandmate Gene Simmons called it a “natural thing” to do.

“Life happens while you’re busy making important plans,” he shared in an interview with People.

“We were planning our respectful, proud walking off into the sunset, because we’ve been touring, we had been touring for half a century.”

