Paul Weller Recruits Declan O’Rourke, Noel Gallagher, Amelia Coburn, Seckou Keita and Robert Plant for Find El Dorado - Noise11.com

Paul Weller will be performing other people’s song with lots of famous friends on his upcoming album ‘Find El Dorado’.

Declan O’Rourke, Noel Gallagher, Amelia Coburn, Seckou Keita and Robert Plant will contribute to the album but Weller isn’t called it a covers record. He says the songs are reminagined.

‘Find El Dorado’ is a deeply personal new album of reinterpretations, that sees Weller revisit songs that have long lived in the back of his mind – now reimagined with fresh meaning and a sense of reverence. Less a covers album and more a map of his emotional and musical DNA.

‘Lawdy Rolla’ and ‘Pinball’ are the first two tracks we get to hear from the album.

‘Finding El Dorado’ is the 17th Paul Weller solo album.

Side 1.

Handouts In The Rain (Richie Havens)

Small Town Talk (Bobby Charles)

El Dorado (Eamon Friel) (Noel Gallagher on guitar)

Side 2.

White Line Fever (The Flying Burrito Brothers)

One Last Cold Kiss (Christy Moore) (with Amelia Coburn)

When You Are A King (White Plains)

Pinball (Brian Protheroe)

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire (Willie Griffin)

Side 3.

I Started A Joke (Bee Gees)

Never The Same (Lal and Mike Waterson)

Lawdy Rolla (The Guerrillas)

Nobody’s Fool (The Kinks)

Side 4.

Daltry Street (Jake Fletcher / PP Arnold)

Journey (Duncan Browne) (featuring Seckou Keita on kora)

Clive’s Song (Hamish Imlach) (Robert Plant on vocals and harmonica)

‘Find El Dorado’ will be released on 25 June 2025.

