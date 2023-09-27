 Paul Weller To Play Three Sydney Opera House Shows in February 2024 - Noise11.com
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Weller To Play Three Sydney Opera House Shows in February 2024

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2023

in News

Paul Weller will return to Australia in 2024 with three shows in Sydney at the Opera House in 2024.

“After his triumphant sellout 2018 debut we thought the Modfather’s lighting would never strike Sydney Opera House twice, so it is an absolute joy to be welcoming back the mighty Paul Weller for three exclusive in-the-round performances next year. From The Jam, The Style Council to his magnificent solo oeuvre, Paul Weller’s work has made an indelible impact on me, and it is a genuine privilege to program someone who’s influenced me since I was a teenager, hungrily devouring all the punk/post-punk work I could lay my hands on. Who knows if we will ever get another chance to experience moments like these again – see you in the Concert Hall this summer,” said Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall.

Paul Weller’s most recent setlist from 26 September 2023 in Germany was:

Cosmic Fringes (from Fat Pop, Volume 1, 2021)
My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)
I’m Where I Should Be (from Saturns Pattern, 2015)
All the Pictures on the Wall (from Wild Wood, 1993)
Headstart for Happiness (from The Style Council, Introducing The Style Council mini-LP, 1983)
Old Father Tyme (from On Sunset, 2020)
More (from On Sunset, 2020)
Village (from On Sunset, 2020)
Jumble Queen (new)
Glad Times (from Fat Pop, Volume 1, 2021)
Stanley Road (from Stanley Road, 1995)
Fat Pop (from Fat Pop, Volume 1, 2021)
Shout to the Top! (from The Style Council, Our Favourite Shop, 1985)
Above the Clouds (from Paul Weller, 1992)
Saturns Pattern (from Saturns Pattern, 2015)
Hung Up (from Modern Classics: The Greatest Hits, 1998)
Broken Stones (from Stanley Road, 1995)
Into Tomorrow (from Paul Weller, 1992)
Start! (from The Jam, Sound Effects, 1981)
Peacock Suit (from Heavy Soul, 1997)

Encore:
On Sunset (from On Sunset, 2020)
Testify (from Fat Pop, Volume 1, 2021)
You Do Something to Me (from Stanley Road, 1995)
Wild Wood (from Wild Wood, 1993)
Rockets (from On Sunset, 2020)

Encore 2:
That’s Entertainment (from The Jam, Sound Effects, 1981)
Town Called Malice (from The Jam, The Gift, 1982)

EVENT DETAILS
WHO: Paul Weller
WHEN: 8pm, Thu 9, Fri 10 & Sun 12 February, 2024
WHERE: Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House
TICKETS: From $109 + booking fee // sydneyoperahouse.com // +61 2 9250 7777
Insiders pre-sale: 9am AEST, Wednesday 27th September
What’s On pre-sale: 12pm AEST, Wednesday 27th September
General Public On sale: 12pm AEST, Friday 29th September

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen Postpones All Remaining 2023 Dates

Bruce Springsteen has postponed the remainder of his 2023 tour dates as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

3 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Has One More Album In Him

Ozzy Osbourne is planning to record "one more album" before going back on tour in 2024.

9 hours ago
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
Rolling Stones To Manipulate US Chart With MLB Customised ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Albums

The Rolling Stones have come up with a genius marketing plan to inflate the US chart position of the upcoming ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album by creating customised Major League Baseball editions of the new album.

1 day ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers & Chic To Play Intimate Melbourne Show

Nile Rodgers & Chic will play a live and intimate show at The Forum in Melbourne on October 29.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 2024 Dates Including More With Billy Joel

Stevie Nicks has expanded her current U.S. tour into 2024 including more dates with Billy Joel.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones Reveal Next Single Is Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Track ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

The Rolling Stones will release another single later this week. It is the Lady Gaga duet featuring Stevie Wonder on keyboards, ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan Joins The Heartbreakers At Farm Aid

Bob Dylan was a surprise special guest at Farm Aid in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday (24 September) with three of The Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Steve Ferrone, as his band.

3 days ago