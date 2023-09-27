Paul Weller To Play Three Sydney Opera House Shows in February 2024 - Noise11.com

Paul Weller will return to Australia in 2024 with three shows in Sydney at the Opera House in 2024.

“After his triumphant sellout 2018 debut we thought the Modfather’s lighting would never strike Sydney Opera House twice, so it is an absolute joy to be welcoming back the mighty Paul Weller for three exclusive in-the-round performances next year. From The Jam, The Style Council to his magnificent solo oeuvre, Paul Weller’s work has made an indelible impact on me, and it is a genuine privilege to program someone who’s influenced me since I was a teenager, hungrily devouring all the punk/post-punk work I could lay my hands on. Who knows if we will ever get another chance to experience moments like these again – see you in the Concert Hall this summer,” said Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall.

Paul Weller’s most recent setlist from 26 September 2023 in Germany was:

Cosmic Fringes (from Fat Pop, Volume 1, 2021)

My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)

I’m Where I Should Be (from Saturns Pattern, 2015)

All the Pictures on the Wall (from Wild Wood, 1993)

Headstart for Happiness (from The Style Council, Introducing The Style Council mini-LP, 1983)

Old Father Tyme (from On Sunset, 2020)

More (from On Sunset, 2020)

Village (from On Sunset, 2020)

Jumble Queen (new)

Glad Times (from Fat Pop, Volume 1, 2021)

Stanley Road (from Stanley Road, 1995)

Fat Pop (from Fat Pop, Volume 1, 2021)

Shout to the Top! (from The Style Council, Our Favourite Shop, 1985)

Above the Clouds (from Paul Weller, 1992)

Saturns Pattern (from Saturns Pattern, 2015)

Hung Up (from Modern Classics: The Greatest Hits, 1998)

Broken Stones (from Stanley Road, 1995)

Into Tomorrow (from Paul Weller, 1992)

Start! (from The Jam, Sound Effects, 1981)

Peacock Suit (from Heavy Soul, 1997)

Encore:

On Sunset (from On Sunset, 2020)

Testify (from Fat Pop, Volume 1, 2021)

You Do Something to Me (from Stanley Road, 1995)

Wild Wood (from Wild Wood, 1993)

Rockets (from On Sunset, 2020)

Encore 2:

That’s Entertainment (from The Jam, Sound Effects, 1981)

Town Called Malice (from The Jam, The Gift, 1982)

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Paul Weller

WHEN: 8pm, Thu 9, Fri 10 & Sun 12 February, 2024

WHERE: Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

TICKETS: From $109 + booking fee // sydneyoperahouse.com // +61 2 9250 7777

Insiders pre-sale: 9am AEST, Wednesday 27th September

What’s On pre-sale: 12pm AEST, Wednesday 27th September

General Public On sale: 12pm AEST, Friday 29th September

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

