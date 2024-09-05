Paula Abdul Cancels Upcoming Dates On Straight Up Tour - Noise11.com

Paula Abdul has had to cancel her upcoming tour due to complications from surgery.

Paula announced via Twitter,

“It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained. In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.

“After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota.

The 21-city tour was scheduled to kick off Sept. 25 in Victoria, British Columbia and run through October, with Taylor Dayne and Tiffany as opening acts.

Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time. With all my love and gratitude,

XoP ♥️💋🇨🇦 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ot7V4lZcd5 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) September 5, 2024

Paula Abdul setlist:

Straight Up

Vibeology

Cold Hearted

Opposites Attract

(It’s Just) The Way That You Love Me

Rush Rush

The Promise of a New Day / Knocked Out / Ain’t Never Gonna Give You Up / Forever Your Girl

