 Paula Abdul Cancels Upcoming Dates On Straight Up Tour - Noise11.com
Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul Cancels Upcoming Dates On Straight Up Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 5, 2024

in News

Paula Abdul has had to cancel her upcoming tour due to complications from surgery.

Paula announced via Twitter,

“It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained. In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.

“After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota.
The 21-city tour was scheduled to kick off Sept. 25 in Victoria, British Columbia and run through October, with Taylor Dayne and Tiffany as opening acts.

Paula Abdul setlist:

Straight Up
Vibeology
Cold Hearted
Opposites Attract
(It’s Just) The Way That You Love Me
Rush Rush
The Promise of a New Day / Knocked Out / Ain’t Never Gonna Give You Up / Forever Your Girl

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Suffers A Minor Stroke

Brian May of Queen has suffered a minor stroke but the good news is he is out of danger.

4 hours ago
The Primitives photo supplied Troubadour Touring
The Primitives Reset Australia For 2025 Dates

UK indie pop band The Primitives will tour Australia for the very first time in in February 2025.

1 day ago
Roger O'Connell of The Cure perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis

The Cure keyboard player Roger O'Donnell has revealed he was diagnosed with and is beating blood cancer.

3 days ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Loses It Over Nick Cave … Again

Roger Waters has once again verbally attacked Nick Cave over Cave’s stance on Israel and Palestine.

3 days ago
Tom Petty Long After Dark
Tom Petty ‘Long After Dark’ To Be Expanded

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers fifth album ‘Long After Dark’ is getting the expanded treatment. A video of ‘Straight Into Darkness’ from a French TV show has been used against Record Plant 1982 footage as a preview to the release.

5 days ago
Neil Young Archives Vol III
Neil Young Premieres ‘Thrasher’ Video From Archives Vol. III

Neil Young has premiered a previously unreleased video for ‘Thrasher’ from the upcoming ‘Archives Vol. III box set.

5 days ago
Michael Schenker photo by Talle Savage supplied by Ear Music
Michael Schenker Shares ‘Only You Can Rock Me’ With Joey Tempest and Roger Glover

Michael Schenker has previewed another track from the upcoming ‘My Life with UFO’. ‘Only You Can Rock Me’ features vocals by Joey Tempest of Europe and bass from Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.

6 days ago