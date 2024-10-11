Paula Abdul Updates Fans After Cancelling Tour - Noise11.com

Paula Abdul has spoken about recovering from the injuries which forced her to cancel her tour.

“I’m recovering well. I have already had one procedure done,” Abdul told Us Weekly at the Dancers Against Cancers’ 10th Annual Gala of Stars Awards on Wednesday. “I have one more to go, but I’m guaranteed eight weeks I’ll be Humpty Dumpty back together again.”

Paula had been performing as the opening act for New Kids on the Block’s The Magic Summer 2024 Tour in North America. She was due to take her Straight Up! tour to Canada in September, but cancelled several weeks beforehand, telling fans on social media about “some injuries I’ve recently sustained.” She added that “in an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.” She revealed that doctors had “advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time.”

During one of her recent US shows she was given oxygen mid-way through performing a song.

At the event on Wednesday, the singer told how “of course” she plans to tour again, saying, “I had the best time just coming off this tour and there’s still the rest of the world to see and to be able to perform in front of.”

