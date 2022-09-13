 Pavement To Return to Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com
Pavement credit Tarina Westlund

Pavement credit Tarina Westlund

Pavement To Return to Australia in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on September 14, 2022

in News

Pavement will perform their first Australian shows since 2010 when they return for theatre and outdoor shows from February.

The tour will include a new A Day On The Green event called Tent Pole in Geelong and an appearance at Mona Foma in Tasmania.

Pavement had five albums from 1992 to 1999 including three Australian chart positions with ‘Crooked Rain, Crooked rain’ (1994), ‘Brighten The Corners’ (1997) and ‘Terror Twilight’ (1999).

Pavement dates are:

Wednesday 22 February
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

Friday 24 February
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday 25 February
Mona Foma | Hobart, Tas

Tuesday 28 February
Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 1 March
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

Thursday 2 March
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday 3 March
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 4 March (Tent Pole with Spiderbait and Magic Dirt)
Mt Duneed | Geelong, VIC

