Pavement To Return to Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com

Pavement will perform their first Australian shows since 2010 when they return for theatre and outdoor shows from February.

The tour will include a new A Day On The Green event called Tent Pole in Geelong and an appearance at Mona Foma in Tasmania.

Pavement had five albums from 1992 to 1999 including three Australian chart positions with ‘Crooked Rain, Crooked rain’ (1994), ‘Brighten The Corners’ (1997) and ‘Terror Twilight’ (1999).

Pavement dates are:

Wednesday 22 February

Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

Friday 24 February

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday 25 February

Mona Foma | Hobart, Tas

Tuesday 28 February

Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 1 March

Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

Thursday 2 March

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday 3 March

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 4 March (Tent Pole with Spiderbait and Magic Dirt)

Mt Duneed | Geelong, VIC

