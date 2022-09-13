Pavement To Return to Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com

Pavement will perform their first Australian shows since 2010 when they return for theatre and outdoor shows from February.
The tour will include a new A Day On The Green event called Tent Pole in Geelong and an appearance at Mona Foma in Tasmania.
Pavement had five albums from 1992 to 1999 including three Australian chart positions with ‘Crooked Rain, Crooked rain’ (1994), ‘Brighten The Corners’ (1997) and ‘Terror Twilight’ (1999).
Pavement dates are:
Wednesday 22 February
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
Friday 24 February
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Saturday 25 February
Mona Foma | Hobart, Tas
Tuesday 28 February
Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday 1 March
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW
Thursday 2 March
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Friday 3 March
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 4 March (Tent Pole with Spiderbait and Magic Dirt)
Mt Duneed | Geelong, VIC
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook