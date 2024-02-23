Pearl Jam Add Melbourne Date To Dark Matter Tour - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam have added a second Melbourne date to the Dark Matter tour. The new show on November 18 is the second Melbourne date following November 16.

Pearl Jam will tour Australia for Live Nation in November with special guest Pixies.

The tour will open on the Gold Coast on Wednesday, 13 November and at the moment the end date is 21 November in Sydney. The Sydney date is also the last date of the world tour, starting in Vancouver on 4 May 2024.

Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter tour is named after the 12th Pearl Jam album Dark Matter due 19 April. The previous Pearl Jam album was ‘Gigaton’ in 2020. The last Pearl Jam Australian tour was in 2014 for Big Day Out.

