 Pearl Jam Cancel Vienna Due To Eddie Vedder Vocal Issues - Noise11.com
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pearl Jam Cancel Vienna Due To Eddie Vedder Vocal Issues

by Music-News.com on July 21, 2022

in News

Pearl Jam has cancelled a gig in Vienna, Austria as Eddie Vedder is suffering from “damaged” vocal cords.

Pearl Jam had been due to play at the Wiener Stadthalle on Wednesday night, but a few hours before the concert was to take place, a representative announced that the show wouldn’t go ahead.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too,” they began. “However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved…Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend.”

Pearl Jam played as part of Lollapalooza Paris on Sunday.

In addition, the spokesperson noted that organisers tried to “find options to still play” but were unable to find a solution.

“Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time… So very, very deeply sorry,” they added.

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. It’s unclear whether the gig will be rescheduled.

Pearl Jam is set to play in Prague on Friday and in Amsterdam on Sunday.

