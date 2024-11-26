 Pearl Jam Conclude Their Dark Matter World Tour In Sydney - Noise11.com
Pearl Jam crowd Melbourne 16 November 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Pearl Jam crowd Melbourne 16 November 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Pearl Jam Conclude Their Dark Matter World Tour In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on November 26, 2024

in News

Pearl Jam have concluded their Australian tour in Sydney and the final Australian show was also the final show of the Dark Matter World tour.

There were 37 shows on the Dark Matter tour. 22 in the USA, five in Australia, three in Spain, two in Canada, two in New Zealand and one for the UK, Ireland and Portugal.

As Pearl Jam never do the same show twice for the Dark Matter tour 143 different songs were played across the 37 shows. Just two songs, ‘Alive’ from the 1991 ‘Ten’ album and ‘Wreckage’ from 2024’s ‘Dark Matter’ were played at every show.

The final show in Sydney featured two songs played on the tour for the first time Temple of the Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘No Surrender’.

Temple of the Dog was a one off consortium with Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell on lead vocals with Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Mike McCreedy and Jeff Ament as the band and occasionally Eddie Vedder as a featured singer. Pearl Jam had not performed the song since 2014 and the Springsteen cover, which was just Eddie on acoustic guitar, had not been played since 2006.

Pearl Jam, 23 November 2024, Sydney

Garden (from Ten, 1991)
Why Go (from Ten, 1991)
Brain of J. (from Yield, 1998)
In Hiding (from Yield, 1998)
Even Flow (from Ten, 1991)
Tremor Christ (from Vitalogy, 1994)
React, Respond (from Dark Matter, 2024)
Dark Matter (from Dark Matter, 2024)
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (from Vs., 1992)
Wreckage (from Dark Matter, 2024)
Save You (from Riot Act, 2002)
Dissident (from Vs., 1992)
Given to Fly (from Yield, 1998)
Hunger Strike (Temple of the Dog song) (from Temple of the Dog, 1991)
Immortality (from Vitalogy, 1994)
Rearviewmirror (from Vs., 1992)

Encore:
No Surrender (Bruce Springsteen cover) (Tour debut; first time since June 3, 2006; Eddie Vedder solo on acoustic guitar)
Spin the Black Circle (from Vitalogy, 1994)
Better Man (from Vitalogy, 1994)
Something Special (from Dark Matter, 2024)
Black (from Ten, 1991)
Alone (from Lost Dogs, 2003)
Porch (from Ten, 1991)
Alive (from Ten, 1991)
Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)
Yellow Ledbetter (from Lost Dogs, 2003)
Little Wing (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Offspring
The Offspring and Simple Plan Plan Australia 2025

The Offspring were just in Australia and they are coming back for more shows with Simple Plan in 2025.

1 day ago
Naimee Coleman
Ireland’s Naimee Coleman Reactivates Her Music Career After 20 Years

Irish singer songwriter Naimee Coleman has resurrected her music career after taking a decade or two off to raise a family.

1 day ago
TISM Death To Art
TISM ‘Death To Art’ Includes At Metaphorical Melbourne Travelogue

The new TISM album ‘Death To Art’ contains a Melbourne suburban travelogue featuring a hearse of a 78 minute journey to Springvale cemetery.

1 day ago
Martin Cilia Here Comes The Sun
Martin Cilia Plays The Beatles On Here Comes The Sun Album

The Atlantics and Mental As Anything guitarist Martin Cilia has recorded an album of Beatles covers titled ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

1 day ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Diddy Is Being Considered For House Arrest

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers have proposed house arrest at a swanky Upper East Side apartment.

2 days ago
Pixies photo supplied by Live Nation
Pixies To Return To Australia In 2025

Pixies haven’t even finished their current Australian tour and have announced they will be back for more dates in 2025.

7 days ago
The Cult photo supplied by TEG Live
Mayatrix & The Psychics To Open For The Cult In Australia

Perth band Mayatrix & The Psychics have been chosen to open for The Cult when the Australia tour starts in Melbourne this weekend.

7 days ago