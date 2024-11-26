Pearl Jam Conclude Their Dark Matter World Tour In Sydney - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam have concluded their Australian tour in Sydney and the final Australian show was also the final show of the Dark Matter World tour.

There were 37 shows on the Dark Matter tour. 22 in the USA, five in Australia, three in Spain, two in Canada, two in New Zealand and one for the UK, Ireland and Portugal.

As Pearl Jam never do the same show twice for the Dark Matter tour 143 different songs were played across the 37 shows. Just two songs, ‘Alive’ from the 1991 ‘Ten’ album and ‘Wreckage’ from 2024’s ‘Dark Matter’ were played at every show.

The final show in Sydney featured two songs played on the tour for the first time Temple of the Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘No Surrender’.

Temple of the Dog was a one off consortium with Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell on lead vocals with Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Mike McCreedy and Jeff Ament as the band and occasionally Eddie Vedder as a featured singer. Pearl Jam had not performed the song since 2014 and the Springsteen cover, which was just Eddie on acoustic guitar, had not been played since 2006.

Pearl Jam, 23 November 2024, Sydney

Garden (from Ten, 1991)

Why Go (from Ten, 1991)

Brain of J. (from Yield, 1998)

In Hiding (from Yield, 1998)

Even Flow (from Ten, 1991)

Tremor Christ (from Vitalogy, 1994)

React, Respond (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Dark Matter (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (from Vs., 1992)

Wreckage (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Save You (from Riot Act, 2002)

Dissident (from Vs., 1992)

Given to Fly (from Yield, 1998)

Hunger Strike (Temple of the Dog song) (from Temple of the Dog, 1991)

Immortality (from Vitalogy, 1994)

Rearviewmirror (from Vs., 1992)

Encore:

No Surrender (Bruce Springsteen cover) (Tour debut; first time since June 3, 2006; Eddie Vedder solo on acoustic guitar)

Spin the Black Circle (from Vitalogy, 1994)

Better Man (from Vitalogy, 1994)

Something Special (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Black (from Ten, 1991)

Alone (from Lost Dogs, 2003)

Porch (from Ten, 1991)

Alive (from Ten, 1991)

Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)

Yellow Ledbetter (from Lost Dogs, 2003)

Little Wing (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

