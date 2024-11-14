 Pearl Jam Get A Rain Drenched First Australian Show - Noise11.com
Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pearl Jam Get A Rain Drenched First Australian Show

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2024

in News

Pearl Jam’s first Australian show for the Dark Matter tour in Queensland last night (13 November) was a bit wet. Actually it was a lot wet.

The outdoor show at People First Stadium on the Gold Coast was delayed when the region was hit with a storm. The opening act Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers could not perform but special guests Pixies got in after the rain.

The delay meant a trimming of the setlist. ‘Nothingman’, ‘Just Breathe’, ‘Setting Sun’ and Yellow Ledbetter’ would have been played had Pearl Jam not started late.

Pearl Jam setlist 13 November 2024 Gold Coast

Corduroy (from Vitology, 1994)
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (from Vs. 1993)
Given to Fly (from Yield, 1998)
Why Go (from Ten, 1991)
Quick Escape (from Gigaton, 2020)
React, Respond (from Dark Matter, 2024)
Dark Matter (from Dark Matter, 2024)
I Am Mine (from Riot Act, 2002)
Wreckage (from Dark Matter, 2024)
Even Flow (from Ten, 1991)
I Got Id (from Merkinball EP, 1995)
Daughter (from Vs. 1993)
Got to Give (from Dark Matter, 2024)
Severed Hand (from Pearl Jam, 2006)
Black (from Ten, 1991)
Porch (from Ten, 1991)

Encore:
Man of the Hour (from Rearviewmirror, 2004)
Do the Evolution (from Yield, 1998)
Breath (from Singles soundtrack, 1992)
Better Man (from Vitology, 1994)
Alive (from Ten, 1991)
Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)

Pearl Jam’s next two shows are in Melbourne this weekend and then they play two final Australian shows in Sydney.

Saturday, November 16 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (with Cosmic Psychos)
Monday, November 18 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)
Thursday, November 21 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Cosmic Psychos)
Saturday, November 23 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

