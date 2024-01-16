 Pearl Jam Looks Set For Australia In November 2024 - Noise11.com
Pearl Jam Looks Set For Australia In November 2024

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2024

in News

Pearl Jam are expected to announce an Australian tour for 2024 soon with dates coming for November and a headline performance pencilled in for the Adelaide 500.

The band themselves started the rumours posted on their socials “re you koala-fied for our ticket presales? Not a current member? Hop to it, mate!”

Pearl Jam have not toured Australia since the Big Day Out of 2014 a decade ago.

Pearl Jam’s last album was ‘Gigatron’ in 2020. A new song ‘Wrecker’ is due this month (January 2024).

