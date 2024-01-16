Pearl Jam Looks Set For Australia In November 2024 - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam are expected to announce an Australian tour for 2024 soon with dates coming for November and a headline performance pencilled in for the Adelaide 500.

The band themselves started the rumours posted on their socials “re you koala-fied for our ticket presales? Not a current member? Hop to it, mate!”

Pearl Jam have not toured Australia since the Big Day Out of 2014 a decade ago.

Pearl Jam’s last album was ‘Gigatron’ in 2020. A new song ‘Wrecker’ is due this month (January 2024).

