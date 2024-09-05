Pearl Jam Reveal Australia and New Zealand Special Guests - Noise11.com

The Pearl Jam Australia and New Zealand shows now come with added Cosmic Psychos, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Liam Finn.

The Pixies were already announced to tour with Pearl Jam. Joining special guests Pixies, Liam Finn will open proceedings in Auckland on November 8 and 10. Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers kick off the Australian shows at the Gold Coast on November 13, Melbourne on November 18 and Sydney on November 23, and Cosmic Psychos will feature at the Melbourne show on November 16 followed by Sydney on November 21.

Pearl Jam With special guest Pixies

Friday, November 8 Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland (with Liam Finn)

Sunday, November 10 Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland (with Liam Finn)

Wednesday, November 13 People First Stadium, Gold Coast (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

Saturday, November 16 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (with Cosmic Psychos)

Monday, November 18 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

Thursday, November 21 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Cosmic Psychos)

Saturday, November 23 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

