Pearl Jam To Release ‘Give Way’ Live In Melbourne 1998 For Record Store Day 2023 - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam will release the live album ‘Give Way’ for Record Store Day 2023, recorded at their third Melbourne show on 5 March 1998 for the Yield tour.

Pearl Jam played 25 songs at the show but only 17 will be included on the album. One of those songs, ‘Corduroy’ starts with the intro to Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’.

Missing are ‘Wishlist’, ‘Daughter’, ‘Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town’, ‘Off He Goes’, ‘Go’ ‘Rearviewmirror’, ‘Indifference’ and ‘Porch’.

The title ‘Give Way’ is what traffic sign read in Australia in place of ‘Yield’.

Here is the complete Pearl Jam setlist from 5 March 1998 in Melbourne:

Release (from Ten, 1991)

Brain of J. (from Yield, 1998)

Animal (from Vs., 1993)

Faithfull (from Yield, 1998)

In My Tree (from No Code, 1996)

I Got Id (from Merkin Ball EP, 1995)

Corduroy (from Vitology, 1994)

Wishlist (from Yield, 1998) (not included on album)

Even Flow (from Ten, 1991)

Spin the Black Circle (from Vitology, 1994)

Daughter (from Vs., 1993) (not included on album)

Given to Fly (from Yield, 1998)

Hail, Hail (from No Code, 1996)

MFC (from Yield, 1998)

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (from Vs., 1993) (not included on album)

Off He Goes (from No Code, 1996) (not included on album)

State of Love and Trust (from Singles soundtrack, 1992(

Do the Evolution (from Yield, 1998)

Alive (from Ten, 1991)

Encore:

Go (from Vs., 1993) (not included on album)

Black (from Ten, 1991)

Rearviewmirror (from Vs., 1993) (not included on album)

Immortality (from Vitology, 1994)

Encore 2:

Indifference (from Vs., 1993) (not included on album)

Porch (from Ten, 1991) (not included on album)

Pearl Jam have performed 14 concerts in Melbourne since 1995. They last toured Australia in 2014.

