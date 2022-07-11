Perth’s Billion Viewed YouTube Star Clinton Kane To Tour Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

23-year old YouTuber Clinton Kane, who has clocked up over one billion streams, will do his first tour of Australia and New Zealand in December.

Kane has created musical chronicles of heartbreak, infidelity, depression and anxiety attacks, all put to music from home, uploaded to social media and people took notice. He quickly developed over 600,000 YouTube fans and now has over 8 million Spotify plays per month.

Clinton Kane has been tapped by Frontier Touring for shows in Sydney, Melbourne Fremantle, Brisbane and Auckland in December.

Here is a list of his most popular social media content:

I Guess I’m In Love (10,172,524 views)

This is what having a massive crush on someone feels like

Chicken Tendies (3,826,902 views)

This is what a toxic relationship feels like

Go To Hell (3,406,051 views)

Fix It To Break It (2,226,478 views)

This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like (1,871,266 views)

Hopeless (1,477,812 views)

Friday 9 December

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

Sunday 11 December

The Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 13 December

170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 14 December

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday 16 December

Freo.Social | Fremantle, WA

