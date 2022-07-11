 Perth’s Billion Viewed YouTube Star Clinton Kane To Tour Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
Clinton Kane photo by Thomas Falcone supplied by Frontier Touring

Perth’s Billion Viewed YouTube Star Clinton Kane To Tour Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on July 11, 2022

in News

23-year old YouTuber Clinton Kane, who has clocked up over one billion streams, will do his first tour of Australia and New Zealand in December.

Kane has created musical chronicles of heartbreak, infidelity, depression and anxiety attacks, all put to music from home, uploaded to social media and people took notice. He quickly developed over 600,000 YouTube fans and now has over 8 million Spotify plays per month.

Clinton Kane has been tapped by Frontier Touring for shows in Sydney, Melbourne Fremantle, Brisbane and Auckland in December.

Here is a list of his most popular social media content:

I Guess I’m In Love (10,172,524 views)

This is what having a massive crush on someone feels like

Chicken Tendies (3,826,902 views)

This is what a toxic relationship feels like

Go To Hell (3,406,051 views)

Fix It To Break It (2,226,478 views)

This Is What Heartbreak Feels Like (1,871,266 views)

Hopeless (1,477,812 views)

Friday 9 December
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

Sunday 11 December
The Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 13 December
170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 14 December
Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday 16 December
Freo.Social | Fremantle, WA

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

