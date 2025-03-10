Pete Doherty Updates Fans On His Health - Noise11.com

Pete Doherty joined Toby Tarrant (sitting in for Chris Moyles) on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty gave a health update on Radio X, showing off his orthopaedic shoes to Toby Tarrant as he opened up about his battle with diabetes. Pete also revealed his cheeky ‘trick’ to completing the Dalby Café’s viral breakfast challenge, a feat the singer completed in 2018, making nationwide headlines.

Pete Doherty – PD

Toby Tarrant – TT

Dominic Byrne – DB

Pete Doherty provides health update as he reveals that he has taken to wearing orthopaedic shoes as he battles diabetes

TT: “Friday morning, Radio X, and it is my honour to say that we have got the one and only, the inimitable, Mr Pete Doherty is here with us this morning. Good morning, Pete!”

PD: “Oh, what a lovely welcome.”

TT: “How are you? Are you well?”

PD: “Well, yeah, I’m alright. I’m alright. It’s just the, I’ll show you. Look, the feet. I’ve got the old orthopaedic shoes on.”

TT: “Oh, what have you done?”

PD: “It’s a diabetes thing, actually. The toes, you see. They went a bit…”

TT: “Are they still there? Have you still got all the toes?”

PD: “They’re still there, and they’re on the mend. But I’ve just got to wear these.”

TT: “I mean, I would say you can barely notice it, but…”

PD: “I’ve just got to get it out the way first before you get any jokes in. Because it’s been hard, it’s been hurtful, walking around the streets of London in these, do you know what I mean? People can be so cruel.”

TT: “Well, I can only apologise, Peter. Well, you’re rocking it as well. You’re pulling it off. So well done!”

Pete Doherty reveals the ‘trick’ to completing the Dalby Café’s viral breakfast challenge seven years after smashing the mega fry up

TT: “That’s great. It’s beautiful. It’s such a beautiful quote to then seamlessly move into the time that I ate a massive breakfast. It feels like a shame.”

PD: “Oh, you’re not going to talk about the breakfast.”

TT: “Well, I attempted it on the on the anniversary of when you completed this. So, if you never saw this, there was a legendary photo Pete in Margate outside of Café where he ate this massive breakfast, and on the anniversary of that photo I attempted it about a year ago, and that’s with two seconds to go. I got nowhere near, and I actually threw up at a bin.”

PD: “Did the Dalby Café geezer come and do this for you?”

TT: “He came in.”

PD: “Oh, you got the Yazoo and everything?”

TT: “Yeah. Well no, we spoke to the guy, yeah… I tell you what, the Yazoo doesn’t help.”

PD: “No, no. That was a bad idea. I’m still regretting that two weeks later. That second Yazoo was…”

TT: “The Yazoo was unnecessary.”

PD: “Salad days. Something happened recently with that, did you see that? Someone you wouldn’t expect went down the Dalby Café and did two. Someone like, was it Joe Rogan went there and did two? Or someone?”

TT: “Really? This is where, you know, I need to get new producers. We should be across this, guys! Hang on, Pete. Talk amongst yourselves. I’m just going to Google. What’s it called again?

PD: “The Dalby Café.”

TT: “The Dalby Café.”

PD: The Dalby Café breakfast challenge. Someone just ate two in record time.”

TT: “Canadian YouTube star Joel Hanson smashes not one, but two Dalby Café… How do you do that? That means he had four Yazoos. Fair play. Well, I just want to say that fair play to you, because that was the most disgusting morning of my life, and I threw up some hash brown and sausage in a bin, and then some Yazoo came out afterwards as well.”

PD: “Yeah. No, the trick is to take a couple of dogs with you and put them under the table.”

TT: “Haha! We’ll keep that between you and me.”

