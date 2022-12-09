Pete Farnan Sets Date For Home Launch - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera’s Pete Farnan will launch his solo album ‘Home’ in St Kilda in February.

Pete recorded ‘Home’ when everyone was home during the pandemic lockdowns. Boom Crash Opera co-founder Richard Pleasance was involved. As is Ben Wiesner (ex The Audreys) and Soren Maryasin.

Peter Farnan – Home Album Launch (George Lane Matinee Sessions)

with Catherine McQuade’s Perfect Storm and special guest Rebecca Barnard

Saturday 25 February 2023 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

at George Lane

1, George Lane, St Kilda VIC 3182

Tickets available now

Boom Crash Opera dates are:

June 2, Brisbane, The Zoo

June 3, Gold Coast, Marketta

June 9, Rozelle, The Bridge Hotel

June 10, Shellharbour, Central Hotel

June 16, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom

June 17, Geelong, Wool Exchange

Find tickets here

