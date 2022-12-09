 Pete Farnan Sets Date For Home Launch - Noise11.com
Peter Farnan Home

Pete Farnan Sets Date For Home Launch

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2022

in News

Boom Crash Opera’s Pete Farnan will launch his solo album ‘Home’ in St Kilda in February.

Pete recorded ‘Home’ when everyone was home during the pandemic lockdowns. Boom Crash Opera co-founder Richard Pleasance was involved. As is Ben Wiesner (ex The Audreys) and Soren Maryasin.

Peter Farnan – Home Album Launch (George Lane Matinee Sessions)
with Catherine McQuade’s Perfect Storm and special guest Rebecca Barnard
Saturday 25 February 2023 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
at George Lane
1, George Lane, St Kilda VIC 3182
Tickets available now

Boom Crash Opera dates are:

June 2, Brisbane, The Zoo
June 3, Gold Coast, Marketta
June 9, Rozelle, The Bridge Hotel
June 10, Shellharbour, Central Hotel
June 16, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom
June 17, Geelong, Wool Exchange

Find tickets here

