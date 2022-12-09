Pete Farnan Sets Date For Home Launch - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera’s Pete Farnan will launch his solo album ‘Home’ in St Kilda in February.
Pete recorded ‘Home’ when everyone was home during the pandemic lockdowns. Boom Crash Opera co-founder Richard Pleasance was involved. As is Ben Wiesner (ex The Audreys) and Soren Maryasin.
Peter Farnan – Home Album Launch (George Lane Matinee Sessions)
with Catherine McQuade’s Perfect Storm and special guest Rebecca Barnard
Saturday 25 February 2023 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
at George Lane
1, George Lane, St Kilda VIC 3182
Tickets available now
Boom Crash Opera dates are:
June 2, Brisbane, The Zoo
June 3, Gold Coast, Marketta
June 9, Rozelle, The Bridge Hotel
June 10, Shellharbour, Central Hotel
June 16, Brunswick, Brunswick Ballroom
June 17, Geelong, Wool Exchange
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook