Pete Murray Talks Independence, New Album Longing, and Reclaiming His Songs - Noise11.com

For more than two decades, Pete Murray has been one of Australia’s most consistent and beloved singer-songwriters. His breakthrough album Feeler in 2003 sold more than half a million copies, spawning hits like “So Beautiful” and “Lines.” Since then, Murray has built a career based on honesty, storytelling, and a connection with his audience that has kept him at the forefront of Australian music.

Now, Murray is entering a new phase. With his forthcoming album Longing, he takes full control of his career by going independent. It’s not his first taste of independence—his early record The Game was self-released before Feeler—but this time Murray brings with him a wealth of experience, a devoted fanbase, and a clear vision. He is also re-recording his classics in “Pete’s Versions,” following the lead of artists like Taylor Swift to reclaim ownership of his songs and masters.

Murray has also taken an innovative approach by releasing Acoustic Roots, Vol. 1, an album sold exclusively on CD and vinyl at shows, bypassing streaming platforms to give fans something truly special—and to regain revenue that streaming rarely delivers for artists. His 56-date solo tour across Australia (plus four shows in New Zealand) proved fans are still hungry for his music, with many describing the intimate, storytelling-based concerts as his best ever.

With Longing, Murray unveils a collection of songs written and refined over a decade, drawing from unfinished ideas and lyrical fragments that found their moment only now. Songs like “Amy,” “Home to Me,” “I Am Fire,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Good” give a taste of an album Murray calls “solid from start to finish.”

Noise11’s Paul Cashmere sat down with Pete Murray to talk independence, legacy, touring, and the journey to Longing.

Watch the full Noise11.com Pete Murray interview with Paul Cashmere:

The Noise11 Q&A

Paul Cashmere (Noise11): Pete Murray, welcome to Noise11.com. A new album’s not too far off, your first totally independent release. That must feel exciting.

Pete Murray: It is. Actually, it’s my second independent one—the first was The Game back in 2001 before Feeler. We re-recorded five songs from that album, including “So Beautiful” and “Lines,” for Feeler. Fans probably remember the full list better than I do. [laughs]

Paul: You had a great run with major labels. Why go back to being independent?

Pete: Sony here in Australia were fantastic. No complaints there. But internationally it was tough. I was basically shelved overseas—couldn’t get the music out when we should have. That was disappointing. Plus, when you’re young you don’t realise how important owning your masters is. I’ve paid back the label, but I still don’t own those songs. Now I want ownership. That royalty stream is vital—it allows you to live, record, and write without relying only on touring.

Paul: For people who don’t know, it’s like paying off a house for 30 years and still not owning it.

Pete: Exactly. Fans are always shocked when they realise. It’s not about complaining—I’m grateful for my career—but it’s time to own what I’ve created.

Paul: Taylor Swift has been re-recording her songs. Will we get “Pete’s Versions”?

Pete: Not all the albums, but I’ve re-recorded about 20 songs so far. “Better Days (Pete’s Version)” is already out. I’ve also released Acoustic Roots, Vol. 1, only available on CD and vinyl at shows. Fans have loved it. It’s refreshing to go old-school and actually make something that earns money outside streaming. There’ll be more volumes to come.

Paul: The new album is Longing. How does it connect to your earlier work?

Pete: Longing has been 10 years in the making. These are songs I set aside, unfinished, because they didn’t fit previous albums. Like Feeler, it’s a body of work that took time to build. Lyrically and emotionally, I think it resonates in the same way.

Paul: That’s similar to the Rolling Stones’ Tattoo You—an album made of older unfinished songs.

Pete: Yeah, exactly. Some tracks on Longing have flavours I wrote 10 years ago, others are more recent. The title track was rediscovered after years—it just clicked when I revisited it.

Paul: Let’s talk about “Amy,” one of the pre-released tracks, described as hypnotic. Who is Amy?

Pete: I’m keeping that to myself for now. I don’t want to influence how listeners interpret it. It’s built around a four-on-the-floor rhythm, which I don’t usually do, with a synth bassline and floating keyboards. The solo section is my favourite—it just drifts.

Paul: Luke Palmer from Dead Letter Circus worked with you on that one?

Pete: He did. He engineered and mixed it, and he’s an amazing musician. I first thought he was just assisting, but he turned out to be a great producer in his own right. His ear for vocals especially was invaluable—he’d pick the best takes instantly.

Paul: Ahead of the album, we’ve heard “Amy,” “Home to Me,” “I Am Fire,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Good.” Why those songs?

Pete: It was tough to choose. I feel the album is solid all the way through, but what’s a single these days? “Wouldn’t It Be Good” had a great summer feel and sounded closest to my earlier work, so it made sense to lead with it.

Paul: You also did a massive solo tour—56 shows in Australia, 4 in New Zealand. How did that feel?

Pete: Incredible. My first ever solo tour here. I wanted it to tell my story—how fate pushed me into music from sport and natural medicine. I shared that journey with fans, and people said it was the best show they’d seen from me. The intimacy really connected.

Paul: And now you’re back with the full band for the Longing tour?

Pete: That’s right. Longing is a band album, so it’ll be great to bring those songs to life with my players. I’ve got some of the best musicians in the country with me.

Paul: You’ll need to juggle the setlist—new songs versus classics.

Pete: Definitely. I can’t just play all new stuff, but I’m excited for people to get to know these songs. Over time, they’ll sing them back like they do with “Better Days” and “Opportunity.” That’s the magic.

Paul: Those songs have become part of Australia’s culture. That must be a proud feeling.

Pete: Absolutely. They’ve helped people through tough times, inspired change, or just marked important moments in their lives. That’s the greatest reward for me.

Paul: Pete, great to catch up. Looking forward to Longing and the tour.

Pete: Thanks, Paul. Always good to talk.

Pete Murray’s official website is https://petemurray.com

