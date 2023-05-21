 Jimmy Barnes To Headline Red Hot Summer 2024 - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes To Headline Red Hot Summer 2024

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer is back for 2024 (well, and a little bit of 2023), with Jimmy Barnes as the Red Hot headliner once again.

Jimmy and Red Hot Summer go back to the very start. Jimmy Barnes headlined Duane McDonald’s very first Red Hot Summer tour in 2010. In fact, Jimmy’s song at the time ‘Red Hot’ inspired the festivals name.

Red Hot Summer 2024 (and a little bit of 2023) will feature Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates.

SERIES ONE 2024
Saturday 11th November 2023
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

