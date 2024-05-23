 Peter Freebairn On How Power Pop Carved His Early Influences - Noise11.com
Peter Freebairn On How Power Pop Carved His Early Influences

by Paul Cashmere on May 23, 2024

For the past two decades Australian singer songwriter Peter Freebairn was with various bands including The Wish and Radio Vertigo. The common thread with Peter’s various bands of the years has been Power Pop. On his first solo record ‘Silhouettes & Cigarettes’, Peter continues the Power Pop tradition.

“There is a big part of me that is Power Pop,” Peter tells Noise11.com. “I love ‘four on the floor’ drum sounds, I love playing electric guitar and I love good melody. I have always been attracted to good melodic sounds, even going back to an old band like The Beach Boys. They were just insanely talented and beautiful songwriters. Their melodies are beautiful. The Power Pop thing is all about having good vibe going into the track and having good melody and good lyrics. When people finally get into the lyrical part of the song they finally get what it’s about. They might not get that first because they are attracted to the melody and the catchiness of it when the lyrics kick in as well. Yes, a big part of me is Power Pop”.

Power Pop wasn’t the only genre that influenced young Peter. “I was into Neil Young as a kid having older brothers. Neil Young is not Power Pop but I still love writing and playing acoustic bass tracks as well that are more laid back”.

And the first name that comes to mind? “Matthew Sweet and those sort of people are probably that sort of vibe. Its more of an influence in sounds and structures and how they approach songs. Similar with Jelly Fish. Its Power Pop. Its good energy and its good from a producing side of things with me being the producer. You aren’t stealing ideas. You are getting an idea on how to create and get your message across”.

Check out Peter Freebairn’s Noise11 interview:

Peter Freebairn launched his new album ‘Silhouettes & Cigarettes’ at the Wesley Anne in Melbourne last Saturday (18 May) to a capacity crowd.

The album ‘Silhouettes & Cigarettes’ is out now.

