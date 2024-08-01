Peter Freebairn To Release New Song ‘World You Choose On Friday 2 August 2024 - Noise11.com

Power Pop performer Peter Freebairn will release another new song ‘World You Choose’ from his ‘Silhouettes & Cigarettes’ this Friday (2 August).
Peter Freebairn was formerly with Melbourne band The Wish and is also a member of Radio Vertigo. ‘Silhouettes & Cigarettes’ is his first solo album.
Watch the Noise11 Peter Freebairn interview:
Peter and his band Radio Vertigo will perform a free entry gig at the Post Office Hotel Coburg Saturday 3rd August. Get tickets here.
