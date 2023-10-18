 Peter Gabriel ‘i/o’ Album To Be Released In December - Noise11.com
Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel (supplied Real World)

Peter Gabriel ‘i/o’ Album To Be Released In December

by Paul Cashmere on October 19, 2023

in News

Peter Gabriel has announced an official release date for his ‘i/o’ album after dropping one new track per month on every full moon of the past year.

The album will be released in CD and vinyl on 1 December, 2023 with a Blu-Ray edition coming on 8 March, 2024.

“After a years-worth of full moon releases, I’m very happy to see all these new songs back together on the good ship i/o and ready for their journey out into the world.,” Peter Gabriel said in a statement.

‘i/o’ is the first Peter Gabriel album on new and original songs since ‘Up’ in 2002.

Tracklist:

CD | Digital

1. Panopticom

2. The Court

3. Playing for Time

4. i/o

5. Four Kinds of Horses

6. Road to Joy

7. So Much

8. Olive Tree

9. Love Can Heal

10. This Is Home


11. And Still

12. Live And Let Live

2LP
SIDE A
1. Panopticom
2. Playing for Time
3. The Court

SIDE B
4. Four Kinds of Horses
5. i/o
6. Love Can Heal

SIDE C
7. Road to Joy
8. So Much
9. Olive Tree

SIDE D
10. This Is Home
11. And Still
12. Live and Let Live

Formats:
Peter Gabriel – i/o

PGLP21 2LP Bright-Side Mix
2LP black vinyl, 33rpm. Gatefold jacket, obi-strip, 32page booklet and hi-res download card.

PGLPX21 2LP Dark-Side Mix
2LP black vinyl, 33rpm. Gatefold jacket, obi-strip, 32page booklet and hi-res download card.

PGCD21 2CD Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix
2CDs, one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 6panel digi-pack, with obi-strip and 32page booklet.

PGCDBR21 2CD+Blu-ray Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix | In-Side Mix
2CDs one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 1Blu-ray with the In-Side Mix (Dolby Atmos) and 24/96 hi-res stereo mixes. 8panel digi-pack, with obi-strip and 32page booklet.

PGBOX21 4LP, 2CD, 1Blu-ray Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix | In-Side Mix *
Foil blocked, clamshell box with obi-band. Bright-Side and Dark-Side Mixes across 4 pieces of black vinyl, 33rpm. 2CDs one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 1Blu-ray with the In-Side Mix (Dolby Atmos) and 24/96 hi-res stereo mixes. Casebound book with expanded liner notes and a poster.

*Release date 8 March 2024



