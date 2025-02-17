Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos Perform Free Afternoon Show At St Kilda Festival - Noise11.com

Peter Garrett brought his other band The Alter Egos to Melbourne over the weekend for a free performance on the beach for the St Kilda Festival.

Seeing Garrett (and Midnight Oil’s Martin Rosey) for a 1:45pm performance of solo and Oils songs is pretty much the perfect Sunday afternoon.

Garrett played a one-hour 13 song set focused mainly around his most recent solo album ‘The True North’ (2024) but he also gave some very different versions of a few Midnight Oil classics.

Check out this stripped back and raw version of ‘Beds Are Burning’.

The setlist went back to the second Midnight Oil album ‘Head Injuries’ from 1979. (Wow that was 46 years ago). ‘Section 5 (Bus to Bondi) was pure Oils before they had their first major success. The first two Oils albums were released independently before the band signed with Sony. ‘Head Injuries’ and the first album ‘Midnight Oil’ feature the songs they played when they were still a Sydney pub band. ‘Section 5 (Bus To Bondi)’ still sounds as good as when The Oils were playing it as a new song n ’79 at the Stagedoor tavern in Sydney and Bombay Rock in Melbourne.

Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos setlist 16 February 2025 St Kilda Festival, Melbourne

Feeding Frenzy (from Midnight Oil, Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)

Innocence Parts 1 (from The True North, 2024)

Paddo (from The True North, 2024)

Human Playground (from The True North, 2024)

Hey Archetype (from The True North, 2024)

Meltdown (from The True North, 2024)

Homecoming (from A Version of Now, 2016)

Currowan (from The True North, 2024)

Section 5 (Bus to Bondi)(from Midnight Oil, Head Injuries, 1979)

It Still Matters (from A Version of Now, 2016)

Beds Are Burning (from Midnight Oil, Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Permaglow (from The True North, 2024)

Blue Sky Mine (from Midnight Oil, Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

