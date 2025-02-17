 Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos Perform Free Afternoon Show At St Kilda Festival - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett at St Kilda Festival 2025 photo by Serge Thomman

Peter Garrett at St Kilda Festival 2025 photo by Serge Thomman

Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos Perform Free Afternoon Show At St Kilda Festival

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2025

in News

Peter Garrett brought his other band The Alter Egos to Melbourne over the weekend for a free performance on the beach for the St Kilda Festival.

Seeing Garrett (and Midnight Oil’s Martin Rosey) for a 1:45pm performance of solo and Oils songs is pretty much the perfect Sunday afternoon.

Garrett played a one-hour 13 song set focused mainly around his most recent solo album ‘The True North’ (2024) but he also gave some very different versions of a few Midnight Oil classics.

Check out this stripped back and raw version of ‘Beds Are Burning’.

The setlist went back to the second Midnight Oil album ‘Head Injuries’ from 1979. (Wow that was 46 years ago). ‘Section 5 (Bus to Bondi) was pure Oils before they had their first major success. The first two Oils albums were released independently before the band signed with Sony. ‘Head Injuries’ and the first album ‘Midnight Oil’ feature the songs they played when they were still a Sydney pub band. ‘Section 5 (Bus To Bondi)’ still sounds as good as when The Oils were playing it as a new song n ’79 at the Stagedoor tavern in Sydney and Bombay Rock in Melbourne.

Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos setlist 16 February 2025 St Kilda Festival, Melbourne

Feeding Frenzy (from Midnight Oil, Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)
Innocence Parts 1 (from The True North, 2024)
Paddo (from The True North, 2024)
Human Playground (from The True North, 2024)
Hey Archetype (from The True North, 2024)
Meltdown (from The True North, 2024)
Homecoming (from A Version of Now, 2016)
Currowan (from The True North, 2024)
Section 5 (Bus to Bondi)(from Midnight Oil, Head Injuries, 1979)
It Still Matters (from A Version of Now, 2016)
Beds Are Burning (from Midnight Oil, Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Permaglow (from The True North, 2024)
Blue Sky Mine (from Midnight Oil, Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Talking Heads 77
A Talking Heads When They Were Called The Artistics Tape Is To Be Released For Record Store Day

Before Talking Heads were Talking Heads they were The Artistics. Chris Frantz and David Byrne were the only Talks Heads members from The Artistics days before Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison became the band we all know today.

2 hours ago
Don Felder
Eagles Legend Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency on Stage

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder suffered a medical emergency during his performance on the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas cruise in Miami on 13 February 2025.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Plays Third Bowery Show In NYC

Paul McCartney has performed a third intimate show at the 575 capacity The Bowery in New York City.

2 days ago
Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016. (photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11.com)
Air Supply Set 50th Anniversary Australian Tour Dates

Air Supply will mark their 50th anniversary with dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in September.

3 days ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Completes 46th Album and Preps April Release

Neil Young has completed what is at least his 46th album (because that isn’t counting the albums with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, live albums, compilations, archive series records or box sets). (Spoiler alert: there are over 100).

4 days ago
George Thorogood and The Destroyers photo by Ros O'Gorman
George Thorogood To Play Red Hot Summer Sideshows

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will play two stand alone sideshows during the Red Hot Summer Australian dates.

4 days ago
David Johansen, New York Dolls - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
New York Dolls’ David Johansen Is Being Treated for Stage 4 Brain Cancer

New York Dolls’ singer David Johansen has revealed he is suffering from Stage 4 brain cancer.

5 days ago