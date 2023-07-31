Peter Hook To Perform Joy Division and New Order Substance Albums In Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

Peter Hook will return to Australia to perform his two classic New Order and Joy Division compilations ‘Substance’.

The two Substance compilations were released in 1987 and 1988 by Factory Records. New Order’sarrived first and featured the 12-inch mixes and B-sides of all their singles up to that point and included ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, ‘Temptation’, ‘Shellshock’ and ‘True Faith’. It was concocted by Factory boss Tony Wilson so he could listen to the tracks on his CD player in his car. It became Factory Records’ 200th release and remains the bestselling New Order album.

New Order Substance Tracklisting –

Ceremony

Everything’s Gone Green

Temptation

Blue Monday

Confusion

Thieves Like Us

The Perfect Kiss

Sub-culture

Shellshock

State of the Nation

Bizarre Love Triangle

True Faith

Joy Division Substance Tracklisting –

Warsaw

Leaders of Men

Digital

Autosuggestion

Transmission

She’s Lost Control

Incubation

Dead Souls

Atmosphere

Love Will Tear Us Apart

PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT Playing Both The Joy Division and New Order Albums Substance In Full – May 2024 Australian Tour Dates:

Tuesday 21ST: ADELAIDE, Hindley St. Music Hall

Wednesday 22ND: BRISBANE, The Tivoli

Friday 24TH: SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 25TH: MELBOURNE, The Forum

Tuesday 28TH: PERTH, Astor Theatre

Ticketing:

MYTM / Promoter Presale: Wednesday 2nd August, 12pm Local time – Friday 4th August, 11am Local Time

General Public: Friday 4th August, 12pm Local Time

From: https://metropolistouring.com/peter-hook-the-light-2024/

