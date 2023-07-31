Peter Hook To Perform Joy Division and New Order Substance Albums In Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

Peter Hook will return to Australia to perform his two classic New Order and Joy Division compilations ‘Substance’.
The two Substance compilations were released in 1987 and 1988 by Factory Records. New Order’sarrived first and featured the 12-inch mixes and B-sides of all their singles up to that point and included ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, ‘Temptation’, ‘Shellshock’ and ‘True Faith’. It was concocted by Factory boss Tony Wilson so he could listen to the tracks on his CD player in his car. It became Factory Records’ 200th release and remains the bestselling New Order album.
New Order Substance Tracklisting –
Ceremony
Everything’s Gone Green
Temptation
Blue Monday
Confusion
Thieves Like Us
The Perfect Kiss
Sub-culture
Shellshock
State of the Nation
Bizarre Love Triangle
True Faith
Joy Division Substance Tracklisting –
Warsaw
Leaders of Men
Digital
Autosuggestion
Transmission
She’s Lost Control
Incubation
Dead Souls
Atmosphere
Love Will Tear Us Apart
PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT Playing Both The Joy Division and New Order Albums Substance In Full – May 2024 Australian Tour Dates:
Tuesday 21ST: ADELAIDE, Hindley St. Music Hall
Wednesday 22ND: BRISBANE, The Tivoli
Friday 24TH: SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre
Saturday 25TH: MELBOURNE, The Forum
Tuesday 28TH: PERTH, Astor Theatre
Ticketing:
MYTM / Promoter Presale: Wednesday 2nd August, 12pm Local time – Friday 4th August, 11am Local Time
General Public: Friday 4th August, 12pm Local Time
From: https://metropolistouring.com/peter-hook-the-light-2024/
