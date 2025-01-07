 Peter Yarrow of Peter Paul & Mary Dies Aged 86 - Noise11.com
Peter Paul and Mary In The Wind

Peter Paul and Mary In The Wind

Peter Yarrow of Peter Paul & Mary Dies Aged 86

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2025

in News

Peter Yarrow of the 60s folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary, has died at the age of 86.

Yarrow was originally a solo performer in folk clubs of New York City when he was introduced to Albert Grossman, who became his manager. Grossman would also manage Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin and Gordon Lightfoot.

Grossman had the idea to do a younger version of folk group The Weavers more like the Kingston Trio. Grossman introduced Peter to Mary Travers. Mary brought in Noel Stookey but Peter, Noel and Mary didn’t sound right so Stookey used his middle name Paul.

Peter, Paul & Mary first performed in New York at The Bitter End on Bleeker St. The nightclub was famous for showcasing a young Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Woody Allen and Billy Crystal.

Peter, Paul & Mary debuted their first single ‘Lemon Tree’ in 1962. It reached no 35 in the USA.

The second single ‘If I Had A Hammer’ reached no 10 in 1962.

‘Puff The Magic Dragon’ reached no 2 in 1963.

Peter, Paul & Mary then started covering young songwriter Bob Dylan and had two more top 10 hits with ‘Blowin’ In the Wind’ and ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright’.

Peter, Paul & Mary’s first number one happened in 1969 when they covered a song by another unknown writer at the time John Denver. ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ was their biggest hit at the end of their time. In 1970 Peter, Paul & Mary broke up to go solo.

In 1970 Yarrow was charged and convicted of molesting a 14-year old girl. The girl had gone to Yarrow’s hotel room to ask for an autograph. He answered the door naked and made her masturbate him. He served three months of a three year sentence. In 1981 he received a Presidential Pardon from Jimmy Carter. With Carter’s recent passing this was his most shameful act.

Peter Yarrow died from bladder cancer in his Upper West Side apartment in New York on 7 January 2025.

Noel Paul Stookey is the last serving member of Peter, Paul & Mary. Mary Travers died in 2009.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Brenton Wood
American Singer Songwriter Brenton Wood Dies At Age 83

American singer songwriter Brenton Wood, best known for the 1967 hit ‘Gimme Little Sign’, has died at the age of 83.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney in Santiago Octover 2024 photo by Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Promises New Album for 2025

Paul McCartney was recently asked by fans at his website if he had any New Years resolutions. Well it looks like we are getting a new album for 2025.

December 26, 2024
Paul McCartney in Santiago Octover 2024 photo by Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Plays Last Show Of Got Back Tour For 2024 in London With Ronnie Wood and Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney for the last show of the Got Back tour for 2024 in London 19 December and so did Ronnie Wood. Sir Macca also performed his Christmas classic ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ for the first time since 2018.

December 20, 2024
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Likes The Way He Sounds On His Country Album

Ringo Starr has followed in the footsteps of Beyoncé and her ‘Cowboy Carter’ record by finishing a country music album titled ‘Look Up’, which is due out on 10 January.

December 16, 2024
Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown
Watch the Extended Preview of Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown Starring Timothée Chalamet

A new eight-minute extended video of the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ has been released.

December 12, 2024
Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Songwriter To The Stars Jimmy Webb To Return To Australia in 2025

Legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb will return to Australia in 2025.

December 10, 2024
Paul McCartney UK coin 2024
Paul McCartney Is In The Money … Quite Literally

The Royal Mint in the UK has put Paul McCartney quite literally in the money. For the first time, Sir Paul McCartney has authorised a set of official coins in his name.

December 8, 2024