Peter Yarrow of Peter Paul & Mary Dies Aged 86 - Noise11.com

Peter Yarrow of the 60s folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary, has died at the age of 86.

Yarrow was originally a solo performer in folk clubs of New York City when he was introduced to Albert Grossman, who became his manager. Grossman would also manage Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin and Gordon Lightfoot.

Grossman had the idea to do a younger version of folk group The Weavers more like the Kingston Trio. Grossman introduced Peter to Mary Travers. Mary brought in Noel Stookey but Peter, Noel and Mary didn’t sound right so Stookey used his middle name Paul.

Peter, Paul & Mary first performed in New York at The Bitter End on Bleeker St. The nightclub was famous for showcasing a young Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Woody Allen and Billy Crystal.

Peter, Paul & Mary debuted their first single ‘Lemon Tree’ in 1962. It reached no 35 in the USA.

The second single ‘If I Had A Hammer’ reached no 10 in 1962.

‘Puff The Magic Dragon’ reached no 2 in 1963.

Peter, Paul & Mary then started covering young songwriter Bob Dylan and had two more top 10 hits with ‘Blowin’ In the Wind’ and ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright’.

Peter, Paul & Mary’s first number one happened in 1969 when they covered a song by another unknown writer at the time John Denver. ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ was their biggest hit at the end of their time. In 1970 Peter, Paul & Mary broke up to go solo.

In 1970 Yarrow was charged and convicted of molesting a 14-year old girl. The girl had gone to Yarrow’s hotel room to ask for an autograph. He answered the door naked and made her masturbate him. He served three months of a three year sentence. In 1981 he received a Presidential Pardon from Jimmy Carter. With Carter’s recent passing this was his most shameful act.

Peter Yarrow died from bladder cancer in his Upper West Side apartment in New York on 7 January 2025.

Noel Paul Stookey is the last serving member of Peter, Paul & Mary. Mary Travers died in 2009.

