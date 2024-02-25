 Pharrell and Miley Cyrus Collaboration Is On The Way - Noise11.com

Pharrell has teased that his new track with Miley Cyrus is “coming soon.”

The songwriter released a snippet of the song on Instagram on Friday, but didn’t give an official release date.

The track, which is believed to be called Doctor, includes Miley singing the lyrics, “I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse/ I think I see the problem, it’s only gon’ get worse/ I need my medication just show me where it hurts/ I need to rock you baby before your body burns.”

The song was first heard as part of Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection presentation in Paris last month.

It’s thought the song was a throwaway from Miley’s 2013 album Bangerz, and has been rewritten and recorded since the original version.

Pharrell has produced the song too.

