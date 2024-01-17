 Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus Collaborate - Noise11.com

Pharrell Williams played his leaked Miley Cyrus collaboration ‘Doctor’ during Louis Vuitton’s men’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

The record producer and creative director of menswear at the French fashion house – who took over from the late Virgil Abloh – made the autumn/winter showcase on Tuesday (16.01.24) about more than just fashion as he not only had what is believed to be a shelved track from Miley’s 2013 album ‘Bangerz’ play over speakers but the models also sauntered down the catwalk to his new collaboration ‘Good People’ with Mumford and Sons, plus a third track featuring an as-yet-unknown male singer.

Mumford also performed the new song at the afterparty with the accompaniment of The Native Vocalists.

Meanwhile, Williams has been working on new N.E.R.D. music.

Pharrell has been working on “12 N.E.R.D. records” in Paris and he’s promised something special.

Speaking to Tyler, The Creator for GQ magazine last summer, he said: “They’re big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I’ll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-bar to eight-bar. It’s good bro, it’s good.”

He compared the new material to their 2001 debut ‘In Search Of…’, and insisted he’s getting the same “feeling”.

He added: “This is like that feeling that I felt when we made ‘In Search Of…’ I won’t sit here and tell you that they were hits.

“I knew it was different, and I knew there won’t be nothing out there like this. But I’m talking about the feeling.

“I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings. I wanted the great composition.”

The musician revealed he has also been experimenting with chords he has “never used before” as he puts together music for the ‘She Wants To Move’ band’s upcoming record.

He said: “I wanted great chords. I want to use chords I never used before, and not just the dreamy ones.

“The ones that I’ve never done, that I [redacted]’ hated. But using them in ways to get to other chords where the changes are such a release.

“And then, lyrically, the harmonies here… all the songs just have rainbow harmonies.”

He didn’t give an update on when exactly fans can expect the potential album, which would be the follow-up to 2017’s ‘No_One Ever Really Dies’.

