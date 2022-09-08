 Phoenix Team With Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig - Noise11.com
Phoenix have debuted a new song ‘Tonight’ featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and with a new video shot in August in Tokyo and Paris.

‘Tonight’ will be included on the album ‘Alpha Zulu’ due in November. The song is the first new music for Phoenix since 2017. The last album for Phoenix was ‘Ti Amo’ in June 2017. Vampire Weekend’s last album was ‘Father of the Bride’ in 2019.

Phoenix began work on ‘Alpha Zulu’ during the Covid lockdowns of 2020. The album was recorded at Musée des Arts Décoratifs studio, which is located within the Louvre Palace in Paris.

The album is dedicated to Philippe Zdar of Cassius who died in 2019. Zdar co-produced the Phoenix albums ‘Bankrupt!’ (2013), ‘Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix’ (2009) and ‘Untitled’ (2000).

Sofia Coppola used the track ‘Identical’ in her 2020 movie ‘On The Rocks.

Alpha Zulu:

01 Alpha Zulu
02 Tonight [ft. Ezra Koenig]
03 The Only One
04 After Midnight
05 Winter Solstice
06 Season 2
07 Artefact
08 All Eyes on Me
09 My Elixir
10 Identical

