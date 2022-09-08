Phoenix Team With Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig - Noise11.com

Phoenix have debuted a new song ‘Tonight’ featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and with a new video shot in August in Tokyo and Paris.

‘Tonight’ will be included on the album ‘Alpha Zulu’ due in November. The song is the first new music for Phoenix since 2017. The last album for Phoenix was ‘Ti Amo’ in June 2017. Vampire Weekend’s last album was ‘Father of the Bride’ in 2019.

Phoenix began work on ‘Alpha Zulu’ during the Covid lockdowns of 2020. The album was recorded at Musée des Arts Décoratifs studio, which is located within the Louvre Palace in Paris.

The album is dedicated to Philippe Zdar of Cassius who died in 2019. Zdar co-produced the Phoenix albums ‘Bankrupt!’ (2013), ‘Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix’ (2009) and ‘Untitled’ (2000).

Sofia Coppola used the track ‘Identical’ in her 2020 movie ‘On The Rocks.

Alpha Zulu:

01 Alpha Zulu

02 Tonight [ft. Ezra Koenig]

03 The Only One

04 After Midnight

05 Winter Solstice

06 Season 2

07 Artefact

08 All Eyes on Me

09 My Elixir

10 Identical

