Pierce Brothers Team With Jan Skubiszewski - Noise11.com

Pierce Brothers are back working with producer Jan Skubiszewski for their new song ‘The Captive’.

Jan Skubiszewski is a multi ARIA Award winner and nominee with credits to his name alongside The Cat Empire, Illy and Daniel Merriweather. He was an engineer in Mark Ronson’s ‘Stop Me’ album and worked on the soundtrack for ‘Bran Nue Dae’.

‘The Captive’ is the third Jan Skubiszewski and Pierce Brothers collaboration.

The video for ‘The Captive’ was directed by Pat Pierce and filmed entirely in Victoria with a team of two.

“This is a song about the struggle of mental health of pushing down bad memories and emotions without facing them. We wanted to explore those feelings of regret in the past and how they can affect the way you move forward in life if you’re not careful. We discussed loss, and the exploration of a voice that you hold onto deep down. The feeling that can take you over and pull you under if you let it,” says Jack Pierce.

Twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce started out as buskers and ended up with sell-out shows in Australia, a spot on a European Festival and tours with Tash Sultana and Tones and I.

The Captive is the third single to be released from an EP with a slew of tracks recorded in collaboration with some exciting Australian artists including Garrett Kato, Tash Sultana and Steph Strings.

