 Pierce Brothers Team With Jan Skubiszewski - Noise11.com
Pierce Brothers

Pierce Brothers

Pierce Brothers Team With Jan Skubiszewski

by Paul Cashmere on September 16, 2022

in News

Pierce Brothers are back working with producer Jan Skubiszewski for their new song ‘The Captive’.

Jan Skubiszewski is a multi ARIA Award winner and nominee with credits to his name alongside The Cat Empire, Illy and Daniel Merriweather. He was an engineer in Mark Ronson’s ‘Stop Me’ album and worked on the soundtrack for ‘Bran Nue Dae’.

‘The Captive’ is the third Jan Skubiszewski and Pierce Brothers collaboration.

The video for ‘The Captive’ was directed by Pat Pierce and filmed entirely in Victoria with a team of two.

“This is a song about the struggle of mental health of pushing down bad memories and emotions without facing them. We wanted to explore those feelings of regret in the past and how they can affect the way you move forward in life if you’re not careful. We discussed loss, and the exploration of a voice that you hold onto deep down. The feeling that can take you over and pull you under if you let it,” says Jack Pierce.

Twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce started out as buskers and ended up with sell-out shows in Australia, a spot on a European Festival and tours with Tash Sultana and Tones and I.

The Captive is the third single to be released from an EP with a slew of tracks recorded in collaboration with some exciting Australian artists including Garrett Kato, Tash Sultana and Steph Strings.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Glenn Hughes, Kings Of Chaos, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Dead Daisies Cancel Nashville Because of Glenn Hughes Throat Infection

Australian supergroup The Dead Daises have been forced to cancel their Nashville show this week after singer Glenn Hughes came down with a throat infection.

1 day ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Calling Her A Cokehead

Nicki Minaj is suing a blogger named Nosey Heaux for calling her a Cokehead.

1 day ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Teases New Album

Katy Perry is set to start work on her new album.

2 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Sued By Photographer

Miley Cyrus has been hit by a lawsuit from photographer Robert Barbera.

3 days ago
PnB Rock
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead

American rapper PnB Rock is dead after being shot in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

3 days ago
Sam Fender
Sam Fender Axes Tour To Look After His Mental Health

Sam Fender has axed his upcoming US tour dates to look after his mental health.

4 days ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Release Peter O’Doherty Penned ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’

Dog Trumpet’s latest preview of the upcoming ‘Shadowland’ album is ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’.

6 days ago