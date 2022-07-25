 Pi’erre Bourne To Play Australia and New Zealand in December - Noise11.com
Pi’erre Bourne To Play Australia and New Zealand in December

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2022

in News

Rapper Pi’erre Bourne will tour Australia and New Zealand in December.

Pi’erre Bourne has released the two albums ‘The Life of Pi’erre 4’ (2019) and ‘The Life of Pi’erre 5’ (2021).

Pi’eere Bourne won a Grammy Award for his production work on Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ album.

Pi’erre Bourne dates are:

Tuesday 13 December
The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD
18+
On sale: Wednesday 27 July (12pm AEST)
moshtix.com.au

Wednesday 14 December
170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC
18+
On sale: Wednesday 27 July (12pm AEST)
mosthtix.com.au

Friday 16 December
Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW
18+
On sale: Wednesday 27 July (12pm AEST)
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 17 December
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ
18+
On sale: Wednesday 27 July (5pm NZ)
ticketmaster.co.nz

