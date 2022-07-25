Pi’erre Bourne To Play Australia and New Zealand in December - Noise11.com

Rapper Pi’erre Bourne will tour Australia and New Zealand in December.

Pi’erre Bourne has released the two albums ‘The Life of Pi’erre 4’ (2019) and ‘The Life of Pi’erre 5’ (2021).

Pi’eere Bourne won a Grammy Award for his production work on Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ album.

Pi’erre Bourne dates are:

Tuesday 13 December

The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD

18+

On sale: Wednesday 27 July (12pm AEST)

moshtix.com.au

Wednesday 14 December

170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

18+

On sale: Wednesday 27 July (12pm AEST)

mosthtix.com.au

Friday 16 December

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

18+

On sale: Wednesday 27 July (12pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 17 December

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

18+

On sale: Wednesday 27 July (5pm NZ)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

