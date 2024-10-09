Piers Morgan Censors ‘Uncensored’ After Pressure From Beyoncé and Jay-Z - Noise11.com

UK journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan has been forced to censor and episode of his ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ after a legal letter from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s lawyer.

In the episode, performer and songwriter Jaguar Wright alleged the couple had a less than reputable relationship with disgraced rapper and entrepreneur Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. She called Jay-Z “a monster” Wright did not explain details of the relationship to Morgan on the show.

“Jaguar Wright made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves. But now they have.

“Their lawyers contacted us to say the allegations were false and had no basis in fact and we therefore comply with the legal request to cut them from the original interview.

“Editing interviews is not something we do lightly on a show called ‘Uncensored’. But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theatre there are legal limits on us too.

“We apologise to Jay-Z and Beyoncé”.

In a new episode of Uncensored, Morgan spoke with lawyer Tony Buzbee who is representing 120 of Diddy’s alleged victims. Of the 120 victims, Buzbee says 25 of the 120 were minors and half of the 120 were evenly male/female (60/60).

Buzbee is filing the 120 cases as individual cases, not a class action. He told Morgan is has “a long list of names” and will soon start to make the names public as soon as the information he is working with has been verified.

Watch the new episode “We ARE Going To Name Names!” New Diddy Revelations Given To Piers Morgan”

