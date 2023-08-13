 Pink Adds Fourth Melbourne Stadium Show and One For Townsville - Noise11.com
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Pink Adds Fourth Melbourne Stadium Show and One For Townsville

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2023

in News

Pink has added a fourth and final stadium show for Melbourne and a new show for Sydney.

Pink Dates:

9, 10 February, Sydney, Allianz Stadium
13 February, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium
16, 17 February, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
20 February, Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
23, 24 February and 12, 13 March, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
27 February, Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
1 and 2 March, Perth, Optus Stadium
16 March, Sydney, Accor Stadium
23 March, Townsville, QCB Stadium

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-p-nk-348049

