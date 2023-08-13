Pink Adds Fourth Melbourne Stadium Show and One For Townsville - Noise11.com

Pink has added a fourth and final stadium show for Melbourne and a new show for Sydney.

Pink Dates:

9, 10 February, Sydney, Allianz Stadium

13 February, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium

16, 17 February, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

20 February, Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

23, 24 February and 12, 13 March, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

27 February, Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

1 and 2 March, Perth, Optus Stadium

16 March, Sydney, Accor Stadium

23 March, Townsville, QCB Stadium

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-p-nk-348049

