Pink Brings Her Daughter On Stage For Opening Night Of European Tour - Noise11.com

Pink performed with her daughter on the opening night of her summer tour.
Pink was joined by her daughter Willow on the opening night of her European Summer Carnival 2023 Tour on Wednesday night in Bolton.
Willow, who was dressed in a pink striped dress, joined her mother to sing their duet Cover Me In Sunshine, a song that the mother-daughter duo released in 2021.
Pink’s husband, off-road truck racer Carey Hart, shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, writing: “so proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @Pink !!!!”
He continued, “Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked a**!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time.”
Pink and Willow aren’t the only famous mother-daughter pair performing together this year. Beyonce has been joined by her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 11, for several shows on her Renaissance World Tour.
Pink will perform in Sunderland and Birmingham before heading to the Netherlands, Belgium, France and then return to the UK to perform in London.
The support act for the tour is the Irish rock band, The Script.
Pink setlist, 7 June 2023, Bolton, UK
Get the Party Started
Raise Your Glass
Who Knew
Just Like a Pill
Try
What About Us
Act II
Heartbeat
Turbulence
Most Girls
Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)
Just Give Me a Reason
Fuckin’ Perfect
Just Like Fire
Act III
Please Don’t Leave Me
Cover Me in Sunshine (with Willow Sage Hart)
Kids in Love
When I Get There
I Am Here
Irrelevant
Act IV
Smoke
No Ordinary Love (Sade cover)
Runaway
Are You Gonna Fall?
TRUSTFALL
Blow Me (One Last Kiss)
Never Gonna Not Dance Again
Encore:
Last Call
Encore 2:
So What
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE