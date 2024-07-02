 Pink Cancels Concert Due To Health Concerns - Noise11.com
Pink Cancels Concert Due To Health Concerns

by Music-News.com on July 3, 2024

in News

P!nk has shared her disappointment over the fact she has been forced to cancel a concert at the last minute.

Pink is in the midst of her Summer Carnival world tour and was due to perform at the Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, on Wednesday night.

But taking to social media on Tuesday, Pink shared a black and white image of herself on stage alongside a crushing concert update.

She wrote on Instagram, “I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday. I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.”

She continued, “I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon. P!nk xoxo.”

Pink has not yet announced if the live date will be rescheduled, however she did say that tickets will be refunded.

At present, P!nk is expected to next perform at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday and the tour will see her take in dates across Europe until the end of the month before she returns to performing in North America.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

