Pink Cancels Two US Shows Due To Family Reasons - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on October 18, 2023

in News

Pink has cancelled two concerts due to “family medical issues”.

Pink took to X – formerly known as Twitter – on Monday to announce that she had to reschedule her concerts in Tacoma, Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday night so she could attend to her family.

“Tacoma Shows Postponed: I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed. Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule,” Pink posted. “Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.”

She concluded, “I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

Pink has not yet set new dates for her Tacoma fans and has not detailed the issues which caused her to postpone.

Pink shares two children – Willow, 12, and Jameson, six – with her husband Carey Hart.

She concluded her Summer Carnival tour in August and kicked off her Trustfall trek in Sacramento, California on 12 October. She is currently scheduled to resume performances in Vancouver, Canada on 20 October.

music-news.com

