Pink Floyd ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ To Be Played In Full In Melbourne Planetarium - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Scienceworks Planetarium will present a daily playing of the Pink Floyd classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ between Christmas and New Year.

‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ presentation is set to new visuals combining views of the solar system with the newly created visuals from Pink Floyd collaborator Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis.

Warik Lawrance, producer of Melbourne Planetarium at Scienceworks tells Noise11.com, “The film was made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic album. It is the first time that Pink Floyd management have fully sanctioned a fulldome film based on the album. The film was produced by NSC Creative and the visuals for it are fantastic. As the film is in the fulldome format it can only be screened in planetariums”.

The full 42 minute album with have a different theme for each song “some futuristically looking forward and some a retro acknowledgment to Pink Floyd’s visual history, all relating to a time and space experience, embracing up to the minute technology that only a Planetarium can offer. A truly immersive and all-encompassing surround sound and visual treat that will transcend reality and take you way beyond the realms of 2D experience”.

‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ has been a feature of the Planetarium Nights program and the Boxing Day to New Years Day 4pm event is something special. “We have been running the film at the planetarium as part of our Planetarium Nights program: https://museumsvictoria.com.au/scienceworks/whats-on/planetarium-nights/ which runs every Friday night,” Warik says. “Planetarium Nights consists of two screenings, an astronomy session at 7.30pm followed by an arts session at 9pm. The program changes monthly but we have screened Dark Side of the Moon in July, September and December. The Planetarium Nights program is an 18+ event. However we have been receiving multiple enquiries to have all ages screenings of the film. Consequently we have put the film on at 4pm from Boxing Day until New Years Day to see how it goes”.

There will be more Pink Floyd events for 2024. “We will be screening the film again for Planetarium Nights in January (and possibly March). We may do further day time screenings of the film, but this has yet to be discussed by the team”.

The event is on a 4pm daily at Scienceworks in Melbourne between December 26 and January 1, 2024.

