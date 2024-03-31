Pink Floyd ‘Speak To Me’ Video Created By Young Melbourne Stop Motion Director Lucy Davidson - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd have awarded a young Melbourne director Lucy Davidson the winner of the ‘Speak To Me’ video for the Pink Floyd The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Animation Video Competition.

The competition closed on December 31, 2023. The panel of judges then went through the submissions. That panel included renowned photographer Anton Corbijn (U2, Depeche Mode), Gerald Scarfe (designed of the animiations for Pink Floyd The Wall), Nick Mason of Pink Floyd and terry Gilliam of the original Monty Python team who created the Monty Python animations.

Lucy said in a statement, “We entered the competition and we thought it was a really exciting challenge and also a unique animation competition opened to anyone in the world. We decided that we wanted to create this late night radio DJ reminiscing, listening to tapes, losing their mind a little bit. We listened to the track over and over for inspiration”.

Lucy explains the Making of Speak To Me:

Three videos have so far been released. There are more to come.

Speak To Me by Lucy Davidson, Melbourne, Australia

Breathe by Joel Orloff, Rhode Island, USA

On The Run by Steven Lapcevic, Ohio, USA

Watch the Noise11 interview with Nick Mason of Pink Floyd:

