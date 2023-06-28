Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Has Driven A Holden And Wasn't Happy With It - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd drummer and car collector and enthusiast Nick Mason says he has driven an Australian car and he is not proud of it. Nick once drove a Holden in a Grand Prix.

“I did a race in Bahrain,” Nick tells Noise11.com. “It was a support race for the Grand Prix in Holden. I have no wish to offend my Australian audience but it is not my favourite car”.

Watch the Nick Mason Noise11 interview:

Nick does have a favourite car. “Yes I do have a favourite car but it’s a bit like asking about my favourite children and I don’t want to offend them. It’s a Ferrari 250 GTO. It’s a 1962, finished third at Le Mans and was then driven back to the factory. Everyone thought that was mad but no they are thinking I maybe wasn’t.

I sort of said I am stopping now. I’m nearly 80. Elderly rock drummers rushing around race circuits, it is probably time now to let the kids loose in the car. I have some enthusiast children who do a better job than me now”.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets will tour Australia in September.

Dates are:

16 and 17 September, Melbourne, The Forum

19 September, Brisbane, Exhibition Centre

21 and 22, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

25 September, Perth, Riverside Theatre

https://www.tegdainty.com/tour/nick-mason-australia/

