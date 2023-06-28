 Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Has Driven A Holden And Wasn't Happy With It - Noise11.com
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Has Driven A Holden And Wasn’t Happy With It

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2023

in News

Pink Floyd drummer and car collector and enthusiast Nick Mason says he has driven an Australian car and he is not proud of it. Nick once drove a Holden in a Grand Prix.

“I did a race in Bahrain,” Nick tells Noise11.com. “It was a support race for the Grand Prix in Holden. I have no wish to offend my Australian audience but it is not my favourite car”.

Watch the Nick Mason Noise11 interview:

Nick does have a favourite car. “Yes I do have a favourite car but it’s a bit like asking about my favourite children and I don’t want to offend them. It’s a Ferrari 250 GTO. It’s a 1962, finished third at Le Mans and was then driven back to the factory. Everyone thought that was mad but no they are thinking I maybe wasn’t.

I sort of said I am stopping now. I’m nearly 80. Elderly rock drummers rushing around race circuits, it is probably time now to let the kids loose in the car. I have some enthusiast children who do a better job than me now”.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets will tour Australia in September.

Dates are:

16 and 17 September, Melbourne, The Forum
19 September, Brisbane, Exhibition Centre
21 and 22, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
25 September, Perth, Riverside Theatre

https://www.tegdainty.com/tour/nick-mason-australia/

